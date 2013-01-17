碎片大厦西欧最高 The Shard
位于英国伦敦的“碎片大厦”高310米，是西欧最高建筑，将于2月1日向公众开放。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
大楼共有95层，观光门票价格为24.95英镑(约合250元人民币)。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
这座钢结构大楼表面覆盖着玻璃，因此得名“碎片大厦”，其建筑材料的95%回收自其他拆掉的建筑。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
大厦为综合体规划，1层至30层为办公楼使用，31层至35层规划引进各式餐厅进驻，36层至67层为香格里拉酒店，68层至72层则是“碎片大厦观景层”，在这里可以享受到全新的极致观景体验。 REUTERS/Suzanne Pmore
“碎片大厦”由曾担任巴黎的蓬皮杜艺术中心设计的意大利建筑大师伦佐·皮亚诺负责设计，其灵感来自于高耸的教堂尖顶和泰晤士河上的船舶桅杆，整体形态下宽上窄，顶部锯齿状的塔尖直入云霄，远看像一座玻璃造的金字塔，夜晚灯火通明时更具more
仰望大厦。 REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
“碎片大厦”夜景。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
“碎片大厦”与“伦敦眼”交相呼应。REUTERS/Toby Melvill
一名清洁工擦拭大厦14层的窗户。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
一名男子站在“碎片大厦”内俯瞰伦敦。 REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
游客在大厦观景层上观光。REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
大厦观景层内的洗手间。 REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
大厦69层的洗手间可俯瞰伦敦景色。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
大厦第14层内部景观。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
