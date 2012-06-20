超模吸金榜 The top-earning models
福布斯评选出全球收入最高的十大超模，收入最高的仍是吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)，以4,500万美元遥遥领先。吉赛尔·邦辰在时尚界仍然拥有无与伦比的力量，从模特演出、代言活动、独家授权经营中获利甚丰，是潘more
第二名：来自英国的超模凯特·摩斯(Kate Moss)，收入为920万美元，代言的品牌包括珑骧(Longchamp)、芒果(Mango)、芮谜(Rimmel)以及Vogue Eyewear。该榜单是根据超模2011年5月more
第三名：俄罗斯纳塔莉亚·沃佳诺娃(Natalia Vodianova)，收入为860万美元，代言娇兰(Guerlain)和卡尔文·克莱恩(Calvin Klein Euphoria)香水品牌，同时也为Etam设计内衣，为more
第四名：“维多利亚的秘密”天使超模阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)，过去一年的收入为730多万美元。阿德瑞娜·利玛在Facebook上拥有的粉丝比其他模特都要多，并且还名列2012福布斯全球100名人榜。 REmore
第五名：荷兰名模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)，过去一年的收入为690万美元，大多数工作都是在为“维多利亚的秘密”天使内衣走秀。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第六名：超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)，收入为660万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第七名：“精灵王子”奥兰多的妻子米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)，过去一年的收入为400万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第八名：荷兰超模劳拉·斯通(Lara Stone)，收入为380万美元。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第九名：来自美国的卡洛琳·莫菲(Carolyn Murphy)，为前任《体育画报》泳装模特，收入为350万美元。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第十名：“维多利亚的秘密”天使超模坎蒂丝·斯瓦内普尔(Candice Swanepoel)，过去一年的收入为310万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
