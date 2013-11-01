实拍新疆 The Uighurs of China
2013年10月30日，新疆鄯善县鲁克沁镇，一名维族男子在农场守护山羊群。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年10月30日，鄯善县鲁克沁镇，农民驾驶机动三轮车。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年10月19日，巴州尉犁县，牧民们参加传统运动项目“马背叼羊”。 REUTERS/China Daily
2013年8月22日，哈密市伊吾县，牧民参加传统比赛“抱羊跑”。 REUTERS/China Daily
2013年7月21日，阿克苏地区，买家在集市上挑选山羊。REUTERS/William Hong
2012年12月13日，伊犁，一名男子骑马在雪地里奔跑。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年8月20日，新疆第二大清真寺——库车大寺，一名阿訇站在屋顶用自制扬声器召唤穆斯林参加祷告。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年8月3日，阿克苏地区的一座清真寺，穆斯林祷告。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年7月28日，阿克苏地区天山附近，一个维族孩子牵着一头驴。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年7月22日，喀什老城区，站在自家门口的维族妇女和儿童。REUTERS/Rooney Chen
2012年6月17日，阿克苏地区一家卫生所，牙医为患者做检查。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年5月13日，阿克苏地区一处拆迁地，一名男子躺在沙发上。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年4月19日，阿克苏市郊，出售盗版光盘的摊位。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年8月4日，喀什老城区，一对祖孙在家门口享受天伦之乐。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年8月3日，喀什的一座清真寺。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年8月3日，喀什街头市场，一位摊主出售羊肉。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年8月2日，喀什市场内的一名维族老人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年7月22日，喀什，孩子们排队打水。 REUTERS/Rooney Chen
