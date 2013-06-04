中国最后的枪手部落 Village of Basha
岜沙位于贵州省黔东南苗族侗族自治州从江县，全村470多户2,200多人，由5个苗族自然村寨组成。(摄于2013年5月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
走进岜沙，随处可见茂密的森林，这里的村民以稻作为主，狩猎为伴。REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民全系苗族，衣着传统，发式奇特。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村寨木楼古朴、简单。REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民在家中吃午饭。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名男子关闭一个木门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名男子用刀修脚。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名男子枕着枪支睡觉。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
岜沙男子出门时喜欢身背腰刀，肩扛火枪，其持枪获得公安机关特别批准，被称为“中国最后一个枪手部落”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名工匠在作坊内制枪。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名男子为枪支上润滑油。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位父亲教儿子使用枪支。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
采集树叶当做瞄准对象。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
枪支子弹。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
开枪射击。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个男孩为射击做准备。REUTERS/Jason Lee
苗族男子拿着枪支跳舞。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
苗族男子向天鸣枪。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
