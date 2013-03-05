2013年全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires
福布斯发布2013年全球亿万富豪榜，来自墨西哥的电信大亨卡洛斯·斯利姆·埃卢(Carlos Slim Helu)连续第四年蝉联全球首富的桂冠，其净资产达到730亿美元，相比2012年的690亿美元再上一层楼。 REUTEmore
微软联合创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)排名第二，其净资产达到670亿美元。美国拥有最多的亿万富翁，人数达到442人，较去年增加了17人。亚太地区有386人上榜，欧洲有366人。 REUTERS/Pascal Lmore
时尚品牌Zara的创始人阿曼西奥·奥特加(Amancio Ortega)较去年跃升两位名列第三，其净资产达到570亿美元。 REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
第四名：“股神”沃伦·巴菲特(Warren Buffett)，净资产为535亿美元。这是自2000年以来巴菲特首次被挤出前三甲。尽管如此，巴菲特的财富在去年增加了95亿美元，在所有上榜富豪中位居第二。 REUTERS/Nmore
第五名：甲骨文CEO拉里·埃里森(Larry Ellison)，净资产为430亿美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
美国石油和天然气巨头科赫工业的老板查尔斯·科赫(Charles Koch)与大卫·科赫(图)位列第六、第七名，净资产分别为340亿美元。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第八名：香港长江实业主席李嘉诚，资产为310亿美元。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
第九名：欧莱雅继承人利利亚纳·贝当古(Liliane Bettencourt)，净资产达300亿美元。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第十名：路易威登集团(LVMH)主席阿诺特(Bernard Arnault)，净资产为290亿美元。 REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
