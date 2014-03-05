《福布斯》全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires
《福布斯》杂志近日公布全球富豪榜，微软创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)在阔别四年后，以净资产760亿美元的身家再次问鼎榜首。比尔·盖茨在过去20年中有15次登上首富宝座。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunmore
墨西哥电信大亨卡洛斯·斯利姆·埃卢(Carlos Slim Helu)以720亿美元的净资产位列第二。今年共有1,645名亿万富翁进入《福布斯》榜单，总资产达到6.4万亿美元，高于去年的1,426人。 REUTERS/Vmore
旗下拥有Zara等服装品牌的西班牙服装零售商Inditex SA创始人阿曼西奥·奥特加(Amancio Ortega)以640亿美元的净资产排名第三位。 REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
第4名：“股神”沃伦·巴菲特，净资产达582亿美元。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第5名：甲骨文公司的首席执行官拉里·埃里森(LarryEllison)，净资产为480亿美元。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第6名：美国科氏工业集团的查尔斯和大卫·科赫(David Koch)(图)兄弟，净资产为400亿美元。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第8名：美国博彩业大亨谢尔登·阿德尔森(Sheldon Adelson)，净资产有380亿美元。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
沃尔玛继承人克里斯蒂·沃尔顿(Christy Walton)、吉姆·沃尔顿(Jim Walton)(左)、艾丽斯·沃尔顿(Alice Walton)(中)及罗伯森·沃尔顿(S.Robson Walton)(右)，位列第9more
第11名：欧莱雅女掌门人利利亚娜·贝当古(Liliane Bettencourt)，净资产达345亿美元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第12名：净资产达344亿美元的H&M主要股东斯蒂芬·佩尔森(Stefan Persson)。 REUTERS/Jurek Holzer/SvD/Scanpix
第15名：法国LVMH集团掌门人伯纳德·阿诺特(Bernard Arnault)及其家族，净资产达335亿美元。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第16名：纽约市长迈克尔·布隆伯格(Michael Bloomberg)，净资产为330亿美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第17名：净资产为323亿美元的谷歌联合创始人拉里·佩奇(Larry Page)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
第18名：亚马逊的首席执行官杰夫·贝佐斯(Jeff Bezos)，净资产为320亿美元。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
第19名：谷歌联合创始人塞吉·布林(Sergey Brin)，净资产为318亿美元。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
第20名：长江实业及和记黄埔主席李嘉诚，净资产达310亿美元。REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
