“埃博拉斗士”当选《时代》年度人物
2014年12月10日，美国《时代》杂志将“2014年度人物”称号授予抗击埃博拉的医务工作者，以此向他们的勇气致敬。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
《时代》杂志称，埃博拉病患护理人员仍在与历史上最严重的病毒之一作抗争，埃博拉病毒已经造成西非超过6,000人死亡。 REUTERS/Darren Abate
获奖者外，其他候选人还有弗格森事件示威者。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
伊拉克库尔德自治政府的领导人马苏德·巴尔扎尼。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
中国企业家、阿里巴巴创始人马云。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国歌手泰勒·斯威夫特。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
苹果公司CEO蒂姆·库克。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国国家橄榄球联盟领导人罗杰·古德尔。REUTERS/Mike Segar
阿富汗版"李小龙"
一名长相酷似已故功夫影星李小龙的阿富汗青年，近期将模仿照上传网络，引发粉丝热捧。
打车软件Uber卷入印度强奸案风波
继美租车应用Uber在印度的一位司机被告强奸女乘客后，印度新德里政府对Uber颁布禁令，禁止其在印度首都提供任何形式的服务。
24小时时事新闻（12月11日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
英威廉王子夫妇访美
英国威廉王子与凯特王妃首次以王室成员身份正式访美，行程紧凑，被形容为"旋风式"访问。
