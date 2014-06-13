厕纸变婚纱 Toilet paper wedding dresses
2014年6月12日，由知名纸巾品牌charmin联合平价婚礼筹备网站主办的第十届厕纸婚纱设计大赛在美国纽约举行。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
极富创意的设计师们利用厕纸、胶带、胶水和针线做出了能穿能看的新娘婚纱。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
厕纸婚纱的概念既宣传了品牌纸巾产品，也在当下婚礼成本日渐高涨的趋势下鼓励人们自己动手，用成本较低的日用品制作婚纱。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
来自密歇根州的设计师兼模特Susan Brennan夺冠，作品名为《浪漫云端》(Romance on a Roll)。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Susan Brennan的这件作品共耗费20卷厕纸。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
尽管用厕纸代替精美的欧根纱、丝绸、缎布材质来制作婚纱看起来似乎不够高贵，但设计师们的作品却毫不马虎。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
厕纸婚纱的褶皱、鱼尾、立体设计等细节效果丝毫不输给真正的婚纱。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
精美头饰。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
设计复杂的拖尾。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
串珠捧花。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
美丽裙摆。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
自信满满。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
模特装扮忙。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一名设计师调整婚纱效果。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
“新娘”们展示厕纸婚纱。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
