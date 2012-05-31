世界第一高铁 Tokyo Sky Tree
日本东京新地标“东京天空树”高达634米，为世界第一高塔，于2012年5月22日正式对外开放。 REUTERS/Kyodo
“东京天空树”位于东京都墨田区的隅田川河畔。由东武铁道和其子公司东武塔天空树共同筹建，于2008年7月14日动工，2012年2月29日竣工，在3年多的建设过程中，该塔未发生事故，也经受了去年日本大地震的考验。 REUTEmore
东京天空树的建设总投资约400亿日元，除了电视台之外，周边设有综合商业设施，并设有东京最大的水族馆和室内商业街。(游客试图拍摄东京天空树。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
东京天空树将成为东京的新象征，也同时将成为东京的新观光胜地。电视塔在350米处和450米处分别设置了两个观光回廊。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
有关方面估计，该塔及周边设施每年将吸引3,200万游客，为当地带来880亿日元的经济效益。 REUTERS/Kyodo
350米处的第1展望台“天望观景台”的入场券为2,000日元(约26美元)，450米处的第2展望台“天望回廊”则需追加1,000日元(约13美元)。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
明仁天皇(Emperor Akihito)与皇后美智子(Michiko)参观450米高的观光回廊。 REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool
游客排队购买东京天空树的票。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
接待员在工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名游客在观光台上俯瞰城市。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
“东京天空树”上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名男子的“东京天空树”发型。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
货运轮船驶入港口，附近是“东京天空树”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名游客经过东京天空树的广告牌。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
东京天空树的全景。 REUTERS/Kyodo
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
昂山素季访问泰国 Aung san suu kyi in Thailand 2012
(Reuters) - 诺贝尔和平奖得主、缅甸反对派领导人昂山素季抵达泰国将出席曼谷的“世界经济贸易论坛·东亚会议”。昂山素季在泰国受到隆重欢迎，缅甸移民纷纷涌来庆祝她24年来的首次出访。
最后的香格里拉--不丹 BHUTAN
(Reuters) -不丹在喜马拉雅山脉上，位于印度和中国之间，拥有未受破坏的美景、安宁的生活和古朴的环境，被誉为“最后的香格里拉”。
24小时时事新闻(5月31日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.