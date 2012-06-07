世界第一高塔 Tokyo Sky Tree 2012
日本东京新地标“东京天空树”高达634米，为世界第一高塔，于2012年5月22日正式对外开放。 REUTERS/Kyodo
“东京天空树”位于东京都墨田区的隅田川河畔。由东武铁道和其子公司东武塔天空树共同筹建，于2008年7月14日动工，2012年2月29日竣工，在3年多的建设过程中，该塔未发生事故，也经受了去年日本大地震的考验。 REUTEmore
东京天空树的建设总投资约400亿日元，除了电视台之外，周边设有综合商业设施，并设有东京最大的水族馆和室内商业街。(游客试图拍摄东京天空树。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
东京天空树将成为东京的新象征，也同时将成为东京的新观光胜地。电视塔在350米处和450米处分别设置了两个观光回廊。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
有关方面估计，该塔及周边设施每年将吸引3,200万游客，为当地带来880亿日元的经济效益。 REUTERS/Kyodo
350米处的第1展望台“天望观景台”的入场券为2,000日元(约26美元)，450米处的第2展望台“天望回廊”则需追加1,000日元(约13美元)。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
明仁天皇(Emperor Akihito)与皇后美智子(Michiko)参观450米高的观光回廊。 REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool
游客排队购买东京天空树的票。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
接待员在工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名游客在观光台上俯瞰城市。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
“东京天空树”上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名男子的“东京天空树”发型。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
货运轮船驶入港口，附近是“东京天空树”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名游客经过东京天空树的广告牌。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
东京天空树的全景。 REUTERS/Kyodo
