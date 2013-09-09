东京申奥成功 但福岛核阴霾挥之不去 Tokyo Wins 2020 Olympics
2013年9月7日，在阿根廷首都布宜诺斯艾利斯举行的国际奥委会第125次全会上，日本东京击败西班牙马德里和土耳其伊斯坦布尔，最终获得2020年夏季奥运会主办权。 REUTERS/Kyodo
东京将成为亚洲国家城市里唯一一个举办两届奥运会的城市。(9月8日，一名男子观看东京1964年夏季奥运会宣传图片。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
9月8日，约600人用身体摆出“THANK YOU”字样，向世界就东京申奥成功表达谢意。 REUTERS/Kyodo
民众手持东京获胜号外聚集在公园庆祝。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
9月7日，国际奥委会主席罗格宣布东京获得2020年夏季奥运会主办权。REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
据东京申奥委员会估计，申奥成功会对经济的带动效应超过3万亿日圆(300亿美元)，并创造15万个就业机会。(日本代表团欢呼。)REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool
日本首相安倍晋三与国际奥委会主席罗格握手致意。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
安倍晋三在演讲中表示，福岛核电站“处于控制中”，东京必须努力工作，以在这场继切尔诺贝利事故之后最严重的核灾难后赢得世界的信任。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
日本民众观看电视直播后欢呼庆祝获胜。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
此前呼声颇高的马德里未进入最后一轮投票。西班牙首相拉霍伊此前曾表示若申奥成功将拉动西班牙经济年均增长1.8%，并创造近17万个就业岗位。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
第五次申奥的伊斯坦布尔依旧落选，这一消息虽令伊斯坦布尔市民失望不已，但是仍有不少土耳其民众通过网络向东京表示祝贺。(伊斯坦布尔市民在苏丹阿赫迈特广场 观看直播。) REUTERS/Murad Sezer
此前日本福岛核污水泄漏事件让东京申奥前景一度蒙上阴影。(8月8日，东京大学的一名教授展示福岛核电站附近海域的辐射情况图表。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本政府称福岛核电站每天约有300吨高辐射水排向大海，首相安倍晋三要求政府介入帮助进行清理。这意味着福岛核电站运营商东京电力在核事故发生两年半以后仍无法控制灾难的规模。 REUTERS/Kyodo
下一个
智能手表大比拼 Smart Watch
(Reuters) - 三星、高通和索尼几乎同时推出智能手表，在当前智能手机市场趋于饱和的状态下，抢滩潜力巨大的智能手表市场。
瑞士蝉联“最具竞争力经济体”称号 World Economic Forum
(Reuters) - 世界经济论坛发布《2O13-2O14年全球竞争力报告》，瑞士连续第五年获得世界最具竞争力经济体称号。中国内地排名第29位，在金砖国家中仍保持领先地位。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.