全球银行资本实力排名 Top 10 Bank
英国《银行家》杂志公布对全球最大1,000家银行的利润及资本实力的年度排名，去年中国银行业税前利润总额为2,920亿美元，占银行业全球利润的32%。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
基于资本数量，中国工商银行以2076.14亿美元蝉联全球最强大银行。同时，中国工商银行以550亿美元的获利成为全世界最赚钱的商业银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国建设银行以1739.92亿美元位列全球银行资本实力榜第二位。去年全球1,000家大型银行利润为创纪录的9,200亿美元，中国主要银行占近三分之一，显示金融危机后中国银行业实力的崛起。 REUTERS/Aly Songmore
第三名：摩根大通，资本为1656.63亿美元。去年全球银行总利润较上一年增长23%，达有史以来最高水平。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第四名：美国银行，资本为1614.56亿美元。美国银行业去年税前利润总额为1,830亿美元，占全球银行业利润比重的20%。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
第五名：汇丰控股，资本为1581.55亿美元。调查显示，欧元区银行业仅为全球贡献了3%的利润，从2008年金融危机前的25%大幅下滑。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第六名：花旗集团，资本为1498.04亿美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第七名：中国银行，资本为1497.29亿美元。工商银行、建设银行、农业银行以及中国银行是中国盈利最多的四家银行，同时这四家银行的资本实力都位列全球前十。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第八名：富国银行，资本为1407.35亿美元。富国银行市值为2,750亿美元，为全球最大银行，此前其股价因获利持续增长而跳升。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
第九名：中国农业银行，资本为1374.1亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第十名：日本三菱日联金融集团，资本1172.06亿美元。去年日本银行业获利640亿美元，占全球比重的7%。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
