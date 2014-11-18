最佳中国品牌价值排行榜 Top 10 Brand
全球品牌咨询机构Interbrand近日发布2014最佳中国品牌价值排行榜，腾讯成为中国最具价值品牌。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国移动在该榜单发布七年来均蝉联榜首，今年则位列榜单第二名。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第三名：阿里巴巴。在榜单中，互联网品牌价值占比从先前的11%增至24%，行业排名跃居第二。至此，互联网品牌的迅速崛起，改变了榜单由银行和电信品牌主导的格局。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第四名：中国建设银行。Interbrand是采用经第三方独立审计的财务资料以及广泛的消费者研究和市场资料，依据财务分析、品牌作用力以及品牌强度等10个指标，评出年度中国最具价值的50个品牌。 REUTERS/Aly Somore
第五名：中国工商银行。今年除榜首位置被腾讯摘得，新晋品牌的数量也第一次达到8个之多(其中包括4个互联网品牌)。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第六名：中国银行。今年榜单上50大品牌的总价值较去年增长22%，创造了榜单发布以来的最大增幅。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第七名：中国平安。在今年榜单上，银行业虽占有12个席位，但其品牌价值增长继续放缓。 REUTERS/Stringer
第八名：中国人寿。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
第九名：中国农业银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第十名：招商银行。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
