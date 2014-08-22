版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 22日 星期五 10:47 BJT

全球十大宜居城市 Top 10 Cites

经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 11
奥地利维也纳位列第二。调查根据稳定、卫生保健质量、文化、环境、教育和基础设施等一些关键因素评估各城市的宜居性。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

奥地利维也纳位列第二。调查根据稳定、卫生保健质量、文化、环境、教育和基础设施等一些关键因素评估各城市的宜居性。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
奥地利维也纳位列第二。调查根据稳定、卫生保健质量、文化、环境、教育和基础设施等一些关键因素评估各城市的宜居性。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
2 / 11
第三名：加拿大温哥华。经济学人智库在声明中称，2009年以来，世界平均宜居性下滑了0.7%，受累于稳定和安全分值下滑1.3%。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

第三名：加拿大温哥华。经济学人智库在声明中称，2009年以来，世界平均宜居性下滑了0.7%，受累于稳定和安全分值下滑1.3%。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第三名：加拿大温哥华。经济学人智库在声明中称，2009年以来，世界平均宜居性下滑了0.7%，受累于稳定和安全分值下滑1.3%。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
3 / 11
第四名：加拿大多伦多。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

第四名：加拿大多伦多。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第四名：加拿大多伦多。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 11
第五名：澳大利亚阿德莱德。在全球宜居城市最新排名榜上，澳大利亚共有四座城市跻身前十。 REUTERS/David Gray

第五名：澳大利亚阿德莱德。在全球宜居城市最新排名榜上，澳大利亚共有四座城市跻身前十。 REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第五名：澳大利亚阿德莱德。在全球宜居城市最新排名榜上，澳大利亚共有四座城市跻身前十。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 11
第六名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

第六名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第六名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
6 / 11
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 11
第八名：芬兰赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

第八名：芬兰赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第八名：芬兰赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 11
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
9 / 11
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 11
叙利亚首都大马士革排名垫底，还成为过去五年宜居性下滑最严重的城市。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

叙利亚首都大马士革排名垫底，还成为过去五年宜居性下滑最严重的城市。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

2014年 8月 22日 星期五
叙利亚首都大马士革排名垫底，还成为过去五年宜居性下滑最严重的城市。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 21日
美司法部长抵达弗格森 Fury in Ferguson

美司法部长抵达弗格森 Fury in Ferguson

美国司法部长霍尔德周三抵达密苏里州弗格森与当地代表会面，承诺将对黑人青年布朗被警察枪杀事件进行彻查。此次枪杀事件引发了弗格森骚乱。

2014年 8月 21日
24小时时事新闻(8月21日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月21日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 20日
福布斯超模富豪榜 The top-earning models

福布斯超模富豪榜 The top-earning models

巴西超模吉赛尔·邦辰去年收入估计高达4,700万美元，连续第八年荣登福布斯全球模特富豪榜榜首。

2014年 8月 19日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐