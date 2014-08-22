全球十大宜居城市 Top 10 Cites
经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
奥地利维也纳位列第二。调查根据稳定、卫生保健质量、文化、环境、教育和基础设施等一些关键因素评估各城市的宜居性。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
第三名：加拿大温哥华。经济学人智库在声明中称，2009年以来，世界平均宜居性下滑了0.7%，受累于稳定和安全分值下滑1.3%。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
第四名：加拿大多伦多。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第五名：澳大利亚阿德莱德。在全球宜居城市最新排名榜上，澳大利亚共有四座城市跻身前十。 REUTERS/David Gray
第六名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第八名：芬兰赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
叙利亚首都大马士革排名垫底，还成为过去五年宜居性下滑最严重的城市。 REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
