工商银行首次跃居全球银行榜榜首 Top 10 Global Banks

近日英国《银行家杂志》(The Banker)发布2013年度全球1,000家大银行排名，中国工商银行力压美系银行在全球以资本计银行排名中首次跃居榜首，也是该榜单出炉近100年来亚洲银行首次登顶。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
近日英国《银行家杂志》(The Banker)发布2013年度全球1,000家大银行排名，中国工商银行力压美系银行在全球以资本计银行排名中首次跃居榜首，也是该榜单出炉近100年来亚洲银行首次登顶。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第二名：摩根大通。《银行家杂志》隶属于英国金融时报集团，是全球知名的银行金融业杂志之一。杂志拥有超过4000家全球银行的数据库，每年根据不同国家和地区银行的核心资本、盈利能力以及同行竞争表现进行分析，发布“全球1000家大银行”排名。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

第二名：摩根大通。《银行家杂志》隶属于英国金融时报集团，是全球知名的银行金融业杂志之一。杂志拥有超过4000家全球银行的数据库，每年根据不同国家和地区银行的核心资本、盈利能力以及同行竞争表现进行分析，发布“全球1000家大银行”排名。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国银行则由第一降至第三位。此次排名把一级资本充足率作为衡量银行大规模放贷及承受冲击能力的指标。在此之前，按市值计工商银行已经是全球最大银行。REUTERS/Fred Prouser

美国银行则由第一降至第三位。此次排名把一级资本充足率作为衡量银行大规模放贷及承受冲击能力的指标。在此之前，按市值计工商银行已经是全球最大银行。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第四名：英国汇丰银行。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

第四名：英国汇丰银行。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
第五名：中国建设银行。排名前十位中中资银行占据四席，1,000家银行榜单中有96家中资银行。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

第五名：中国建设银行。排名前十位中中资银行占据四席，1,000家银行榜单中有96家中资银行。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第六名：美国花旗银行。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

第六名：美国花旗银行。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
第七名：日本三菱东京联合银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

第七名：日本三菱东京联合银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第七名：美国富国银行。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

第七名：美国富国银行。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第九名：中国银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

第九名：中国银行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第十名：中国农业银行。 REUTERS/Aly Song

第十名：中国农业银行。 REUTERS/Aly Song
