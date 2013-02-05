全球生活成本排行榜 Top 10 most expensive cities
经济学人信息部(EIU)发布全球生活成本排行榜，日本东京重回成为全球生活成本最高的城市。该调查以纽约为基准，对比全球131个城市生活成本，在过去20年中东京生活成本14次居全球榜首。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
第二名：日本大阪。全球生活成本最高的20个城市中，11个在亚洲和大洋洲，八个在欧洲，一个在南非，北美则没有一个城市在其列。 REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
第三名：澳大利亚悉尼。悉尼和墨尔本超越多数欧美城市，跻身全球五大生活成本最高的城市行列。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
第四名：挪威奥斯陆。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
澳大利亚墨尔本并列第四位。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第六名：新加坡、 REUTERS/Tim Chong
第七名：瑞士苏黎世。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第八名：法国巴黎。 RETUERS/Charles Platiau
第九名：委内瑞拉加拉加斯。 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
第十名：瑞士日内瓦。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
下一个
夏威夷旅游业火热 Life in Hawaii
(REUTERS) - 美国夏威夷州旅游官员称，由于航班增多和美元贬值，2012年度前往夏威夷观光的游客人数飙升至纪录高位。
本周中国区精选(1月25日-2月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月25日至2月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中国二手车市场方兴未艾 China second-hand cars
(Reuters) - 2012年，中国的二手车销售增速连续第二年超过新车销售。随着中国汽车市场的日渐成熟，二手车在七年内将占到全部乘用车销售的一半。
24小时时事新闻(2月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump�s signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.