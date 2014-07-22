“钢铁侠”蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”Top-earning actors
福布斯公布好莱坞男星收入榜，小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr.)以7,500万美金的年收入称霸榜单，蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”。主要收入来自于其主演的《钢铁侠3》后期分红和即将上映的《复仇联盟2》，两部电影系列more
“巨石”道恩·强森(Dwayne Johnson)以5,200万美金的年收入位列第二，其主演的《大力神:色雷斯之战》即将在北美上映。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
首次入榜的布莱德利·库珀(Bradley Cooper)以4,600万美金的年收入位列第三。凭借《宿醉》系成名的库珀因其在《乌云背后的幸福线》和《美国骗局》中的精彩表现获得奥斯卡提名。 REUTERS/Carlo Allmore
第四名：莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)，年收入为3,900万美元，主要来自于其主演的电影《了不起的盖茨比》和《华尔街之狼》。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第五名：“雷神”克里斯·海姆斯沃斯(Chris Hemsworth)，年收入为3,700万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第六名：连恩·尼逊(Liam Neeson)，年收入为3,600万美元。凭借《辛德勒名单》成名的连恩·尼逊近年因主演《即刻救援》系列再度走红。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第七名：本·阿弗莱克(Ben Affleck)，年收入为3,500万美元。在2013年，本·阿弗莱克凭借《逃离德黑兰》获得第70届美国最佳导演奖和第85届奥斯卡最佳影片奖。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“蝙蝠侠”克里斯汀·贝尔(Christian Bale)以3,500万美元的年收入并列第七名。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：威尔·史密斯(Will Smith)，年收入为3,200万美元。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
马克·沃尔伯格(Mark Wahlberg)以3,200万美元的年收入并列第十名，2012年主演的电影《泰迪熊》仍在助其吸金。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
