30岁以下最吸金艺人 Top-earning celebs under 30
《福布斯》杂志公布30岁以下最赚钱明星排行榜，27的Lady Gaga吸金8,000万美元，称霸榜单。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
加拿大流行歌手贾斯汀·比伯总收入为5,800万美元，名列第二。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
美国乡村音乐小天后泰勒·斯威夫特名列第三位，本年度总收入5,500万美元。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
第四名：当红制作人、DJ卡尔文·哈里斯(Calvin Harris)总收入达4,600万美元，在这一年度共有超过150场的演出。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
当红流行女歌手蕾哈娜以4,300万美元的总收入位居第五名。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lady Gaga不仅唱功卓越、吸金能力强，在造型方面也非常时尚大胆，夺人眼球。(摄于2010年1月31日，格莱美奖颁奖礼) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga于2010年9月12日以“生肉装”亮相第27届MTV颁奖礼，引来许多素食主义者的质疑和批评。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga身穿露臀诱惑装。(摄于2010年1月31日，格莱美奖颁奖礼) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga化身面具女王造型另类。(2009年9月13日，MTV音乐录影带大奖在纽约举行。) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
2009年11月14日，Ladygaga在当代艺术博物馆30周年晚会上表演。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga表演“双胸”喷火。(摄于2009年1月21日，MuchMusic音乐颁奖礼) REUTERS/Mark Blinch
2009年12月7日，英国布莱克普尔，Lady GaGa身穿小丑衣领设计的红色长裙，化上红色“熊猫”眼妆会见英国女王伊丽莎白。REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
2011年12月31日，Lady Gaga身穿银色长裙戴水晶面罩在纽约时代广场主持迎新年倒数仪式。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
2012年9月14日，美国纽约，Lady Gaga造型夸张在梅西百货发布其个人香水“Lady Gaga Fame”。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
