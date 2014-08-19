福布斯超模富豪榜 The top-earning models
巴西超模吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)去年收入估计高达4,700万美元，连续第八年荣登福布斯全球模特富豪榜榜首。现年34岁的邦辰是美国NFL新英格兰爱国者队四分卫汤姆·布拉迪(Tom Brady)的妻子，more
现年29岁的荷兰超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)位列第二，年收入为税前800万美元。福布斯统计了模特们2013年6月至2014年6月的收入，项目包括有化妆品、品牌代言、广告及香氛代言。 REUTERS/Lmore
33岁的巴西模特阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)并列第二，年收入同为800万美元。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
第四名：40岁的英国超模凯特·摩丝(Kate Moss)，年收入为700万美元，是奢侈珠宝品牌大卫·雅曼(David Yurman)的代言人。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
现年22岁的美国超模、《体育画报》封面女郎凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)新晋上榜，以700万美元的年收入并列第四名。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
澳大利亚超模米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)同样以700万美元的年收入并列第四名。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
中国超模刘雯年收入为700万美元，并列第四名。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第八名：巴西超模亚历山大·安布罗休(Alessandra Ambrosio)，年收入为500万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《体育画报》女郎、美国超模希拉里·罗达(Hilary Rhoda)以500万美元的年收入并列第八名。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第十名：英国超模纳塔利·沃佳诺娃(Natalia Vodianova)，年收入为400万美元。 该榜单中21位模特的总收入为1.42亿美元。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
美国国民警卫队介入弗格森骚乱 Protests in Ferguson
美国密苏里州弗格森一黑人青年被警方击毙事件，导致当地居民连日示威并引发骚乱，国民警卫队已介入事件以平息局势。
24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(8月19日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
朝鲜大型水上乐园 Pyongyang Water Parks
朝鲜水上乐园纹绣戏水场位于平壤大同江畔，今年夏天正式迎来游客。该戏水场占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场、康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。
