省会城市高温排行榜 Hottest Cities in China
中国气象局华风气象传媒集团旗下中国气象视频网发布2013年省会城市高温天数排行榜，截至8月10日02时，湖南长沙以50天高居榜首，最高气温达39.7℃。在气象学意义上，一般把日最高气温达到或超过35.0℃时称为高温。REmore
重庆以42天的高温天数位列第二，最高气温达41.3℃。7月以来，中国南方气温达到鼎盛，浙江、湖南、重庆、江苏、福建等地均遭遇年内最持久高温天气，这样的高温也导致上述地区的省会城市在今年的高温排行榜上名列前茅。REUTERmore
杭州位列第三，高温天数为39天，最高气温达41.6℃。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第四名：高温天数为36天的台北，最高气温为39.3℃。 REUTERS/Nicky Loh
第五名：上海，高温天数为34天，最高气温为39.9℃。REUTERS/Aly Song
第六名：高温天数为34天的福州，最高气温为40.6℃。 REUTERS/Aly Song
第七名：南昌，高温天数达29天，最高气温为38.5℃。 REUTERS/China Newsphoto PP05090005
郑州与南京并列第八名，高温天数为27天，最高气温均达39.3℃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
南京的最长连续高温日数达9天。在“今年以来最高温”统计中，24个城市中只有3个超过40℃，其中杭州41.6℃，重庆41.3℃，福州40.6℃。REUTERS/Leo Lang
第十名：高温天数为26天的武汉，最高气温为37.3℃。 REUTERS/Stringer
