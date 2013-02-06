福布斯科技富豪榜Top tech billionaires
《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度全球科技领域富豪榜单，微软创始人比尔•盖茨以61亿美元的净资产位列榜单首位。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
甲骨文CEO拉里•埃里森以36亿美元的净资产位列榜单第二位。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
谷歌创始人拉里•佩奇和谢尔盖•布林以18.7亿美元的人均净资产分列榜单第三、四位。 REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg
第5名：亚马逊CEO杰夫•贝索斯，净资产位18.4亿美元。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
第6名：Facebook CEO马克•扎克伯格，净资产位17.5亿美元。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第7名：戴尔CEO迈克尔•戴尔，净资产位15.9亿美元。REUTERS/Molly Riley
印度Wipro软件CEO阿兹姆•普雷姆吉以15.9亿美元的净资产并列榜单第七名。REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
第9名：微软CEO史蒂夫•鲍尔默，净资产位15.7亿美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第10名：微软联合创始人保罗•艾伦，净资产位14.2亿 美元。 REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
第11名：百度联合创始人李彦宏，净资产位10.2亿美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第12名：已故苹果公司创始人史蒂夫•乔布斯的遗孀劳伦娜•鲍威尔•乔布斯，净资产为9亿美元。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
第13名：SAS软件联合创始人詹姆斯•古德奈特，净资产位7.3亿美元。REUTERS/Jason Arthurs
第14名：SAP软件联合创始人哈索•普拉特纳，净资产位7.2亿美元。 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
谷歌前CEO埃里克•施密特，净资产位6. 9亿美元。REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool
