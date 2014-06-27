版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五 11:44 BJT

全球十大航运中心 Top 10 Shipping Center

英国波罗的海交易所与中国新华社联合发布的新华.波罗的海国际航运中心发展指数显示，新加坡名列全球国际航运中心首位。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
老牌航运中心英国伦敦屈居次席。该国际航运中心指数是从港口条件、航运服务和综合环境三个维度，以不同权重对全球46个国际航运中心进行评价。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
排在全球前十位的国际航运中心中，亚太地区获六席，其中香港位列第三。随着亚洲经济日趋活跃，国际航运界重心亦随之东移。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第四名：荷兰鹿特丹。航运经纪、船舶工程服务、船舶管理、航运保险等在内的航运服务占到一半权重，包括货物吞吐量、泊位长度等港口条件仅占20%权重。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第五名：德国汉堡。作为欧洲古老航线上的港口城市，如伦敦、鹿特丹和汉堡，仍保持强劲的航运综合实力。REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第六名：阿联酋迪拜。波罗的海交易所总裁潘杰明指出，在本次评价中，港口条件只是一个基础条件，航运服务作为核心驱动力因素。 REUTERS/Regi Varghese

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第七名：上海。上海已连续多年保持全球集装箱运输量第一，货物吞吐量亦列全球第二。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第八名：日本东京。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第九名：美国纽约。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
第十名：韩国釜山。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
