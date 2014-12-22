路透年终盘点：年度十大商业新闻
一. 美股反弹。本年度美国经济数据大幅向好，道琼斯指数再创新高，美元指数涨至2009年3月以来高点。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
二. 油价暴跌。2014年下半年，全球经济不振导致需求疲弱，又适逢原油供应增加，国际油市一度下探2009年以来的低点。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
三. 美国失业率回落。美国劳工部发布的数据显示，美国非农部门11月新增就业岗位32.1万个，为2012年1月以来的最大增幅。就业岗位增幅连续第10个月超过20万，创下1994年以来最长时间纪录。REUTERS/Shannmore
四. 叶伦出任美联储主席。叶伦成为美联储百年历史上的首位女性领导人。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
五. 零售商网络安全漏洞。黑客在去年感恩节对美国零售商家得宝和Target百货发起网络攻击，在过去一年里影响了近1.1亿张信用卡。 REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
六. 阿里巴巴IPO。中国阿里巴巴集团9月19日在纽约证券交易所正式挂牌，发行价68美元，总筹资额为218亿美元，成为美国市场有史以来规模最大的IPO交易。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
七. 通用汽车点火开关缺陷致人死亡。通用汽车公司承认，因汽车点火开关缺陷致死总数已达38人。由于延迟召回存在点火开关缺陷的汽车，通用汽车今年5月向美国国家公路交通安全管理局交纳了创纪录的3,500万美元罚款。 REUTmore
八. 网络中立性原则。网络中立是指在法律允许范围内，所有互联网用户都可以按自己的选择访问网络内容、运行应用程序、接入设备、选择服务提供商。美国总统奥巴马近日就“网络中立性原则”对美国联邦通信委员会施压--敦促后者务必要在more
九. 梯形XL管道项目。备受争议的梯形XL管道项目为横加公司基石输油管计划，民众抗议从加拿大到美国得克萨斯州梯形XL原油管道将要进入墨西哥湾沿岸。 REUTERS/Richard Clement
十. 高田气囊充气机故障致人死亡。自2008年以来，高田气囊充气机故障已经导致5人死亡，多家汽车制造商为此已经在全球范围内召回2,000万辆车。作为高田的最大客户，仅本田公司就召回1,340万辆车。 REUTERS/more
