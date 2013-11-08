世界十大污染地 TOP10 of Polluted Places
瑞士绿十字会组织(Green Cross Switzerland )近日发布2013年环境毒素报告，显示全球污染最严重的十个地区分布在阿根廷、孟加拉国、印尼、俄罗斯、乌克兰等八个国家。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
乌克兰切尔诺贝利：1986年核灾难的后果仍严重影响该地区。据估计，高剂量的辐射危及乌克兰、俄罗斯、白俄罗斯和摩尔多瓦境内多达1,000万人。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
俄罗斯捷尔任斯克：多年来该工业基地被环境毒素严重污染。据估计，1930年至1998年间该市违反操作规程堆放共约30万吨化学垃圾。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
加纳阿格博格布洛谢：回收电脑与电子设备中贵重金属及其他组件的业务，是加纳首都阿克拉市阿勃布罗西垃圾场的主要污染源。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
印尼芝塔龙河流域：超过2000家工厂坐落在河流沿岸，河水中金属污染物含量被发现超过国际安全标准，包括铅、汞、甚至是砷中毒。 REUTERS/Dadang Tri
俄罗斯诺里尔斯克：作为全球最大的金属熔炼聚集区，诺里尔斯克被严重的空气污染笼罩，这座1930年建立的城市30公里以内没有树木生长。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
孟加拉哈扎里巴格：200余家皮革厂每天都会将2.2万升有毒废弃物倾泻进布里甘加河的主干道，包括能致癌的六价铬。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
赞比亚卡布韦：是非洲最大的铅冶炼厂集中地，大量铅矿开采基本不受监管，整座城市都饱受铅尘污染，当地儿童的血铅浓度是正常水平的10倍左右。 REUTERS/Thierry Roge
印尼加里曼丹：原始的手工艺式淘金释放大量铅，镉，汞等有毒元素。 REUTERS/Zevanya Suryawan
阿根廷马坦萨河-里亚丘埃洛河流域：污染使得居住在周围的350万阿根廷人的生活受到严重影响。(2010年3月22日，在“世界水日”的纪念活动中，阿根廷“绿色和平组织”向遭受严重污染的里亚丘埃洛河中倒入对环境没有影响的绿色染more
尼日利亚尼日尔河三角洲：自1950年以来，约7万平方公里的人口密集区遭受石油污染，每年至少有24万桶原油泄漏到三角洲地区，受此影响的还包括渔业、沼泽地带的作物生长能力以及人类健康。 REUTERS/Akintunde Amore
