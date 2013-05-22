版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 15:08 BJT

超强龙卷风突袭美国 Tornado Hits Oklahoma

美国当地官员5月21日称，多股龙卷风横扫美国俄克拉何马州和周边城镇，目前已经造成24人死亡，100多人受伤，其中包括7名儿童遇难。(摄于5月21日，美国俄克拉何马州) REUTERS/Adrees Latif

美国当地官员5月21日称，多股龙卷风横扫美国俄克拉何马州和周边城镇，目前已经造成24人死亡，100多人受伤，其中包括7名儿童遇难。(摄于5月21日，美国俄克拉何马州) REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
美国当地官员5月21日称，多股龙卷风横扫美国俄克拉何马州和周边城镇，目前已经造成24人死亡，100多人受伤，其中包括7名儿童遇难。(摄于5月21日，美国俄克拉何马州) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 16
早先有报道称死亡人数为51人，美国当地官员表示死亡人数前后不一是重复报告遇难者造成的。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

早先有报道称死亡人数为51人，美国当地官员表示死亡人数前后不一是重复报告遇难者造成的。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
早先有报道称死亡人数为51人，美国当地官员表示死亡人数前后不一是重复报告遇难者造成的。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 16
袭击穆尔市的龙卷风行经路径估计为3.2公里。气象局将这场龙卷风的损害程度初步定为至少EF-4，即为时速在267公里至322公里之间。(俯瞰穆尔市。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking

袭击穆尔市的龙卷风行经路径估计为3.2公里。气象局将这场龙卷风的损害程度初步定为至少EF-4，即为时速在267公里至322公里之间。(俯瞰穆尔市。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
袭击穆尔市的龙卷风行经路径估计为3.2公里。气象局将这场龙卷风的损害程度初步定为至少EF-4，即为时速在267公里至322公里之间。(俯瞰穆尔市。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 16
救援正在紧张进行，美国总统奥巴马宣布当地遭受重大灾害，美国航空局已对风灾区暂时实施航空管制。 REUTERS/Larry Downing

救援正在紧张进行，美国总统奥巴马宣布当地遭受重大灾害，美国航空局已对风灾区暂时实施航空管制。 REUTERS/Larry Downing

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
救援正在紧张进行，美国总统奥巴马宣布当地遭受重大灾害，美国航空局已对风灾区暂时实施航空管制。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
4 / 16
这次龙卷风在纽卡斯尔西部形成，穿过加拿大河，下午3时左右进入俄克拉何马州西南远郊的乡村地区。当它到俄克拉何马州达穆尔市时，恰好从市中心穿行而过。(一幅显示龙卷风袭击美国中部的图像。)

这次龙卷风在纽卡斯尔西部形成，穿过加拿大河，下午3时左右进入俄克拉何马州西南远郊的乡村地区。当它到俄克拉何马州达穆尔市时，恰好从市中心穿行而过。(一幅显示龙卷风袭击美国中部的图像。)

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
这次龙卷风在纽卡斯尔西部形成，穿过加拿大河，下午3时左右进入俄克拉何马州西南远郊的乡村地区。当它到俄克拉何马州达穆尔市时，恰好从市中心穿行而过。(一幅显示龙卷风袭击美国中部的图像。)
Close
5 / 16
由于龙卷风从穆尔市穿城而过，造成当地学校受损严重，致使7名儿童丧生。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

由于龙卷风从穆尔市穿城而过，造成当地学校受损严重，致使7名儿童丧生。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
由于龙卷风从穆尔市穿城而过，造成当地学校受损严重，致使7名儿童丧生。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
6 / 16
龙卷风于20日临近穆尔市。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

龙卷风于20日临近穆尔市。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
龙卷风于20日临近穆尔市。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
7 / 16
一名救援人员在废墟中搜索。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

一名救援人员在废墟中搜索。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
一名救援人员在废墟中搜索。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
8 / 16
穆尔市遭龙卷风袭击后的场景。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

穆尔市遭龙卷风袭击后的场景。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
穆尔市遭龙卷风袭击后的场景。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
9 / 16
汽车残骸。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

汽车残骸。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
汽车残骸。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
10 / 16
一名护士经过遭毁坏的穆尔市医院。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

一名护士经过遭毁坏的穆尔市医院。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
一名护士经过遭毁坏的穆尔市医院。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
11 / 16
民众在废墟中搜寻可用物品。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

民众在废墟中搜寻可用物品。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
民众在废墟中搜寻可用物品。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
12 / 16
民众拍摄灾后场景。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

民众拍摄灾后场景。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
民众拍摄灾后场景。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
13 / 16
遭毁坏的汽车。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

遭毁坏的汽车。REUTERS/Richard Rowe

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
遭毁坏的汽车。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Close
14 / 16
美国被称为“龙卷风之乡”，每年都会形成上千个龙卷风，而且强度大，破坏性强，并可能造成大量人员伤亡。上世纪初以来，美国遭遇了一系列史上最为惨重的龙卷风灾害。(5月19日，龙卷风临近堪萨斯州South Haven。) REUTERS/Gene Blevins

美国被称为“龙卷风之乡”，每年都会形成上千个龙卷风，而且强度大，破坏性强，并可能造成大量人员伤亡。上世纪初以来，美国遭遇了一系列史上最为惨重的龙卷风灾害。(5月19日，龙卷风临近堪萨斯州South Haven。) REUmore

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
美国被称为“龙卷风之乡”，每年都会形成上千个龙卷风，而且强度大，破坏性强，并可能造成大量人员伤亡。上世纪初以来，美国遭遇了一系列史上最为惨重的龙卷风灾害。(5月19日，龙卷风临近堪萨斯州South Haven。) REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
15 / 16
5月15日晚，美国德州北部遭多起龙卷风袭击，其中格兰伯里镇遭遇多达10起卷风，至少6人死亡、上百人受伤。REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

5月15日晚，美国德州北部遭多起龙卷风袭击，其中格兰伯里镇遭遇多达10起卷风，至少6人死亡、上百人受伤。REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

2013年 5月 22日 星期三
5月15日晚，美国德州北部遭多起龙卷风袭击，其中格兰伯里镇遭遇多达10起卷风，至少6人死亡、上百人受伤。REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)

下一个

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 5月 22日
又是一年花开时 Chelsea Flower Show

又是一年花开时 Chelsea Flower Show

(Reuters) - 由英国皇家园艺协会主办的一年一度的“切尔西花展”在伦敦举行，500个参展者将向公众展示五彩缤纷的花卉植物。

2013年 5月 22日
24小时时事新闻(5月22日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(5月22日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 5月 21日
中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013

中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013

(Reuters) - 随着现在单身青年的不断增多、及其家里的催促和晚婚压力，社会出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为这些“剩男”、“剩女”们牵线搭桥。

2013年 5月 21日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐