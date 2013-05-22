超强龙卷风突袭美国 Tornado Hits Oklahoma
美国当地官员5月21日称，多股龙卷风横扫美国俄克拉何马州和周边城镇，目前已经造成24人死亡，100多人受伤，其中包括7名儿童遇难。(摄于5月21日，美国俄克拉何马州) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
早先有报道称死亡人数为51人，美国当地官员表示死亡人数前后不一是重复报告遇难者造成的。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
袭击穆尔市的龙卷风行经路径估计为3.2公里。气象局将这场龙卷风的损害程度初步定为至少EF-4，即为时速在267公里至322公里之间。(俯瞰穆尔市。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
救援正在紧张进行，美国总统奥巴马宣布当地遭受重大灾害，美国航空局已对风灾区暂时实施航空管制。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
这次龙卷风在纽卡斯尔西部形成，穿过加拿大河，下午3时左右进入俄克拉何马州西南远郊的乡村地区。当它到俄克拉何马州达穆尔市时，恰好从市中心穿行而过。(一幅显示龙卷风袭击美国中部的图像。)
由于龙卷风从穆尔市穿城而过，造成当地学校受损严重，致使7名儿童丧生。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
龙卷风于20日临近穆尔市。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
一名救援人员在废墟中搜索。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
穆尔市遭龙卷风袭击后的场景。 REUTERS/Richard Rowe
汽车残骸。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
一名护士经过遭毁坏的穆尔市医院。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
民众在废墟中搜寻可用物品。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
民众拍摄灾后场景。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
遭毁坏的汽车。REUTERS/Richard Rowe
美国被称为“龙卷风之乡”，每年都会形成上千个龙卷风，而且强度大，破坏性强，并可能造成大量人员伤亡。上世纪初以来，美国遭遇了一系列史上最为惨重的龙卷风灾害。(5月19日，龙卷风临近堪萨斯州South Haven。) REUmore
5月15日晚，美国德州北部遭多起龙卷风袭击，其中格兰伯里镇遭遇多达10起卷风，至少6人死亡、上百人受伤。REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
