图片 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 11:11 BJT

直击硬汉挑战赛 Tough Guy challenge

2013年1月27日，一年一度的硬汉挑战赛在英国普尔顿小镇如期举行。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
硬汉挑战赛被认为是世界上最艰苦的竞赛，通常只有三分之二的人能完成整个赛程抵达终点。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
硬汉比赛始于1986年，旨在为慈善事业募集资金，每年都会吸引数千名国际选手参加。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
比赛内容包括越野赛跑、穿越水潭、火堆和隧道等。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
这项比赛不仅没有奖金，参赛者还必须要签订生死状，无论在比赛中遭遇死亡或伤残，责任自负。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
选手们身着奇装异服，穿越火海泥河，挑战身体和勇气的极限。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
遍地泥浆。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
选手们纵身跃过泥潭。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
选手们在刺骨的河水中前行。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
互帮互助。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
粉色战将。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
涉水前行。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
假面选手。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
痛苦不堪。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
笑迎挑战。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
“攻克”坚冰。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
受伤流血。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
继续前行。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 1月 30日 星期三
