朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ
在朝韩非军事区(DMZ)南端，韩国军人守卫建筑物，设置路障防止“入侵者”。(2013年10月16日，韩国游客在坡州一所朝鲜学校教室内拍照。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
今天，朝韩非军事区的韩国军人要防备的“入侵者”并不是朝鲜军人，而是游客。(一名韩国游客在朝韩非军事区用望远镜观望朝鲜。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
柏林墙和苏联都已成历史，游客们现在蜂拥至朝韩非军事区的两端。(一位导游展示刻有DMZ字迹的印章。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
游客们看到更多的是俗气的景象而非恐怖。(朝鲜游客用望远镜观望朝鲜村庄。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩朝非军事区基本与北纬38度线平行，把朝鲜半岛分为朝鲜和韩国。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
非军事区长248公里，宽约是4公里，是世界上最多军人驻守的国界。(日本游客展示盖有朝韩非军事区旅游景点印章的旅游指南。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝韩非军事区游客最多的地方距离韩国首都首尔有一个小时的车程。(一名中国游客用望远镜观望朝鲜。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
在朝韩非军事区南端，纪念品商店销售非军事区T恤衫、DMZ牌巧克力、DMZ棒球帽和裱在瓷砖上的“真实”朝韩非军事区带刺铁丝网片段。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝韩非军事区北端的游客数量少得多，其中一个景点Peace Village内有空空的建筑物。(日本学生与韩国警察塑像合影。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝韩停战协议签署后的几十年里，仅有两国的大人物前往朝韩非军事区。(军事栅栏上挂满丝带，写着人们渴望和平和朝鲜半岛统一的愿望。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝韩非军事区附近的坡州市于2002年开始推广旅游业促进本地经济。(位于板门店军事分界线附近的纪念品商店。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
朝韩非军事区的游乐场内，韩国高中生围观“海盗船”Super Viking，它是梦幻主题公园Peace Land的旗舰产品。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
20世纪90年度初，韩国向西方游客团体开放了朝韩非军事区本方一侧的游览。(游客在板门店布满韩国国旗的军事栅栏前拍照。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
今年9月25日，韩国面向外国游客个人开设了“朝韩非军事区旅游巴士”旅游项目。(游客远望在朝鲜战争期间被摧毁的自由之桥。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
据悉，“DMZ（非军事区）旅游巴士”项目每天早上8点从韩国观光公社总社正门出发，沿途经过临津阁公园、自由大桥，第三地道，都罗山驿和瞭望台一圈后返回首尔市厅。(一群韩国小学生经过板门店的一家餐厅。)REUTERS/Kim more
