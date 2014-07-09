汤森路透预测2025年十大创新 TR 10 Innovative
汤森路透旗下知识产权与科技事业部近日发布《2025年世界十大创新预测》报告，通过分析全球专利数据和科学文献，预测了2025年的科技发展趋势。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
太阳能将成为地球上的主要能源：根据最近两年的高被引科研论文统计，在光伏技术、化学键合及光催化剂使用等领域所取得的进步，正使太阳能的收集和转换从环保的新事物变为可服务于普通大众的现实科技。 REUTERS/Fabian Amore
量子传输的测试将广泛开展：用于大型强子对撞机所产生的希格斯玻色子测量技术具有突破性进展，有望于2025年实现量子传输的测试。目前，该领域的研究呈现出了爆炸性增长，仅2012年一年的研究引用就超过400次。 REUTERSmore
任何地方的任何事物都将数字化：从最小的个人物品到最大的大陆，任何地方的任何事物都将因为半导体、石墨烯-碳纳米管电容器、基于非基站架构的天线网络和5G技术的进步而实现数字化的连接。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempemore
I型糖尿病将可预防：核糖核酸引导（RNA引导）工程的进步将发展到有可能创造出人类基因组工程通用平台，该平台为修饰致病基因并防止某些代谢疾病的发生奠定了基础。目前，该领域已在科学文献研究中成为前沿，且引领着基因工程的各类专more
A DNA sample of a proboscis monkey, a threatened 出生时进行DNA测绘将成为常规检测：人类基因组分析仍然是最热门的科研领域之一，其中一篇新近的论文被引用了超过1,000次。more
其他预测包括：癌症治疗的毒副作用将变得非常小。 REUTER/Mike Blake
衍生的纤维素包装将取代基于石油的包装。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
电动空中运输工具将问世。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
粮食短缺和粮食价格波动的时代将一去不复返。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
痴呆症将减少。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
