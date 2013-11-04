版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 4日 星期一 11:26 BJT

变性人选美大赛 Transgender beauty pageant

11月1日，“2013国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛决赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，来自16个国家的26名变性佳丽展开对后冠的争夺。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

11月1日，“2013国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛决赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，来自16个国家的26名变性佳丽展开对后冠的争夺。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
11月1日，“2013国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛决赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，来自16个国家的26名变性佳丽展开对后冠的争夺。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 14
最终，现年18岁的巴西佳丽Marcelo Ohio加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

最终，现年18岁的巴西佳丽Marcelo Ohio加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
最终，现年18岁的巴西佳丽Marcelo Ohio加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 14
美国佳丽Shantell Dmarco(右)和泰国佳丽Nethnapada Kanrayanon(左)分获亚季军。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

美国佳丽Shantell Dmarco(右)和泰国佳丽Nethnapada Kanrayanon(左)分获亚季军。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
美国佳丽Shantell Dmarco(右)和泰国佳丽Nethnapada Kanrayanon(左)分获亚季军。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 14
现职为模特的Marcelo Ohio表示，感谢父亲的全力支持，并希望透过选美为变性人争取权益。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

现职为模特的Marcelo Ohio表示，感谢父亲的全力支持，并希望透过选美为变性人争取权益。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
现职为模特的Marcelo Ohio表示，感谢父亲的全力支持，并希望透过选美为变性人争取权益。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 14
国际皇后小姐(Miss International Queen)选美大赛始于2004年，至今已举办第九届。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

国际皇后小姐(Miss International Queen)选美大赛始于2004年，至今已举办第九届。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
国际皇后小姐(Miss International Queen)选美大赛始于2004年，至今已举办第九届。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 14
Patricia Asyeera Wong, a contestant from Malaysia, is reflected in mirror before the start of the final show of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Patricia Asyeera Wong, a contestant from Malaysia, is reflected in mirror before the start of the final show omore

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
Patricia Asyeera Wong, a contestant from Malaysia, is reflected in mirror before the start of the final show of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 14
Roberta Holanda, a contestant from Brazil, poses for a photo backstage before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Roberta Holanda, a contestant from Brazil, poses for a photo backstage before the start of the final night of more

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
Roberta Holanda, a contestant from Brazil, poses for a photo backstage before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 14
世界各地举办的变性人选美大赛让“变性人”这一特殊群体获得越来越多的关注和接纳。(选美决赛后台一隅。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

世界各地举办的变性人选美大赛让“变性人”这一特殊群体获得越来越多的关注和接纳。(选美决赛后台一隅。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
世界各地举办的变性人选美大赛让“变性人”这一特殊群体获得越来越多的关注和接纳。(选美决赛后台一隅。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 14
各国佳丽在后台打造妆容。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

各国佳丽在后台打造妆容。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
各国佳丽在后台打造妆容。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 14
韩国佳丽Arisa对镜化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

韩国佳丽Arisa对镜化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
韩国佳丽Arisa对镜化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 14
菲律宾佳丽Andrea Justine Aliman在后台滴眼药水。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

菲律宾佳丽Andrea Justine Aliman在后台滴眼药水。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
菲律宾佳丽Andrea Justine Aliman在后台滴眼药水。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 14
冠军Marcelo Ohio为头发造型。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

冠军Marcelo Ohio为头发造型。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
冠军Marcelo Ohio为头发造型。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 14
缅甸选手Tanya Muang展示传统服饰。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

缅甸选手Tanya Muang展示传统服饰。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
缅甸选手Tanya Muang展示传统服饰。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 14
非洲佳丽Anastasia。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

非洲佳丽Anastasia。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 4日 星期一
非洲佳丽Anastasia。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
实拍新疆 The Uighurs of China

实拍新疆 The Uighurs of China

下一个

实拍新疆 The Uighurs of China

实拍新疆 The Uighurs of China

(Reuters) - 路透记者眼中的新疆。

2013年 11月 1日
俄美中元首全球最具影响力 Most powerful people

俄美中元首全球最具影响力 Most powerful people

(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志发布2013年度全球最具影响力人物排行榜，俄罗斯总统普京位居榜首，美国总统奥巴马和中国国家主席习近平也位列前三。

2013年 11月 1日
本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦10月25日至11月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 11月 1日
水下摄影 Underwater Photo Shoot

水下摄影 Underwater Photo Shoot

(Reuters) -

2013年 11月 1日

精选图集

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐