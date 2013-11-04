变性人选美大赛 Transgender beauty pageant
11月1日，“2013国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛决赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，来自16个国家的26名变性佳丽展开对后冠的争夺。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
最终，现年18岁的巴西佳丽Marcelo Ohio加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
美国佳丽Shantell Dmarco(右)和泰国佳丽Nethnapada Kanrayanon(左)分获亚季军。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
现职为模特的Marcelo Ohio表示，感谢父亲的全力支持，并希望透过选美为变性人争取权益。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
国际皇后小姐(Miss International Queen)选美大赛始于2004年，至今已举办第九届。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Patricia Asyeera Wong, a contestant from Malaysia, is reflected in mirror before the start of the final show omore
Roberta Holanda, a contestant from Brazil, poses for a photo backstage before the start of the final night of more
世界各地举办的变性人选美大赛让“变性人”这一特殊群体获得越来越多的关注和接纳。(选美决赛后台一隅。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
各国佳丽在后台打造妆容。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
韩国佳丽Arisa对镜化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
菲律宾佳丽Andrea Justine Aliman在后台滴眼药水。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
冠军Marcelo Ohio为头发造型。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
缅甸选手Tanya Muang展示传统服饰。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
非洲佳丽Anastasia。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
