2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty
11月7日，“2014国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛在泰国芭堤雅举行，委内瑞拉佳丽Isabella Santigo夺得桂冠。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
夺得“国际选美皇后”称号的Isabella Santiago同时获得12500美元奖金。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
泰国本土佳丽Nitsa Katrhong(左)与老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong分获亚季军。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
来自18个国家的22名变性佳丽角逐后冠。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
国际变性人选美大赛是全球最大型、国际化程度最高的变性人选美比赛。(选手等待上场。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
比赛要求选手出生时性别为男性才能参赛。(一名选手在后台化妆。)REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
最终夺冠的选手可以免费接受一次整形手术，种类不限。(选手在后台造型。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
西班牙佳丽Contestant Cristini Couto对镜练习。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
日本佳丽Contestant Lilia Kisaraji化妆。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
佳丽们在后台造型。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong获得季军。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong在后台梳头。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
下一个
24小时时事新闻（11月11日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
北京进入APEC时间
以“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”为主题的亚太经合组织(APEC)北京会议开幕，北京进入APEC时间。
“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China
来自以色列的两名“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院，运用魔术、表演、道具等为患儿带来神奇的“小丑治疗”。
本周中国区精选（10月31日-11月7日） China Weekly
聚焦10月31日至11月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.