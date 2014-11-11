版本:
2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty

11月7日，“2014国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛在泰国芭堤雅举行，委内瑞拉佳丽Isabella Santigo夺得桂冠。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
夺得“国际选美皇后”称号的Isabella Santiago同时获得12500美元奖金。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
泰国本土佳丽Nitsa Katrhong(左)与老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong分获亚季军。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
来自18个国家的22名变性佳丽角逐后冠。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
国际变性人选美大赛是全球最大型、国际化程度最高的变性人选美比赛。(选手等待上场。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
比赛要求选手出生时性别为男性才能参赛。(一名选手在后台化妆。)REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
最终夺冠的选手可以免费接受一次整形手术，种类不限。(选手在后台造型。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
西班牙佳丽Contestant Cristini Couto对镜练习。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
日本佳丽Contestant Lilia Kisaraji化妆。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
佳丽们在后台造型。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong获得季军。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
老挝佳丽Piyada Inthavong在后台梳头。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
