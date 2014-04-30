印度承认变性人为第三性别 Transgender in India
印度最高法院于4月15日作出具有里程碑意义的裁决，承认变性人为第三性别。此举受到人权组织的称赞。 (2011年8月12日，孟买红灯区的变性人。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
活动人士称，印度有数十万变性人，由于没有受到法律上的认可，他们受排斥和歧视、遭到虐待并且经常被迫卖淫。(2012年6月2日，新德里，一名变性人在一个倡导改变对待变性人态度的文化活动上表演。) REUTERS/Adnan more
(2013年4月24日，泰米尔纳德邦小村Koovagam，变性人身穿纱丽参加节日活动。)REUTERS/Babu
印度最高法院由两名法官组成的裁决庭在裁决中称，“承认变性人为第三性别，并非社会或医学问题，而是人权问题”。(2008年2月15日，两名变性人参加变性人选美大赛发布会。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
法官还称，“变性人也是印度公民。宪法的精神是不分等级、宗教和性别，为每位公民提供成长和实现潜能的公平机会。”(2007年1月29日，新德里，两名变性人在街头休息。)REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
裁决认定变性人为边缘化群体，要求当局落实政策，提高他们的社会经济地位。(2013年4月24日，一名变性人在祭祀活动中哭泣。)REUTERS/Babu
为变性人争取权益的活动人士Laxmi Narayan Tripathi称，这项裁决是印度朝结束对变性人的歧视迈进的一大步。(2007年11月23日，变性人群体在新德里街头参加抗议集会。)REUTERS/Tanushreemore
(2012年5月16日，新德里，一名33岁的男子展示他的女装照片。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2010年2月21日，孟买，一名摄影师在变性人选美大赛后台为选手拍照。 REUTERS/Arko Datta
2010年2月21日，一名变性人选美大赛选手等待上场。 REUTERS/Arko Datta
2009年7月2日，孟买，一名变性人参加街头集会。 REUTERS/Arko Datta
2009年7月2日，一名变性人参加街头集会。 REUTERS/Arko Datta
