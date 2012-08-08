带你玩转伦敦 Travelogue: London
2012年6月20日，伦敦希思罗机场装饰有奥运五环。伦敦希思罗国际机场位于伦敦市中心以西22公里处，为伦敦最主要的联外机场，在全球众多机场中排行第三。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2006年6月8日，一名球迷注视着大楼上的圣乔治旗帜。英格兰被公认为是现代足球的发源地。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2004年12月14日，约克公爵将在白金汉宫举行一个有芭蕾舞表演的聚会，在芭蕾舞剧《胡桃夹子》中扮演仙女的西蒙·克拉克(Simone Clarke)在白金汉宫门卫面前，调皮地整理自己的鞋带。 REUTERS/Ben Gurr/The Times/Pool MD
圣保罗大教堂位于伦敦泰晤士河北岸纽盖特街与纽钱吉街交角处，巴洛克风格建筑的代表，以其壮观的圆形屋顶而闻名，是世界第二大圆顶教堂，它模仿罗马的圣彼得大教堂，是英国古典主义建筑的代表。(摄于2012年3月12日) REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
英国探险家、伦敦奥运会火炬手戴维亨普勒曼在巨型摩天轮“伦敦眼”上展示奥运火炬。伦敦眼落在伦敦泰晤士河畔，是世界第四大摩天轮，是伦敦的地标之一，总高度达135米。(摄于2012年7月22日) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2012年7月26日，刘易舍姆，年轻人在社区活动场所打篮球。REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
2012年5月5日，伦敦东南部Deptford一名顾客在双层巴士披萨店内享用美食。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
2012年5月15日，玛莉波恩板球俱乐部成员在国际板球锦标赛与斯里兰卡队展开角逐之前，每人手中各持一份报纸在罗德板球场外排队等候。 REUTERS/Philip Brown
2012年6月24日，Hackney Weekend音乐节上的乐迷。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
2009年3月12日，两名女性退伍老兵在切尔西皇家医院与其他老兵打招呼。切尔西皇家医院是英国政府为收容退伍老兵而设立的医院，由查理二世于1681年下令修建。REUTERS/Toby Melville
2012年3月29日，维修工人在地铁大都会线维修轨道。伦敦地铁是世界上第一条客运地下铁路，始建于英国维多利亚时期的十九世纪六十年代，于1863年1月10日建成通车。一百多年来，它不断发展、历久弥新，再加上其一整套世人熟知的视觉形象，成为伦敦乃至英国的符号。REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
泰特美术馆拥有丰富的藏品和独特的展放方式，第二在于它的建筑特色。(摄于2008年2月29日)，Ruth Ginsburg Hix, 4, climbs the stairs at the Tate Museum in London February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (BRITAIN)
A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic...more
A man is tattooed during the fourth London Tattoo Convention September 27, 2008. The convention gives a chance for artists from all over the world to show off their tattoo art. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN)
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A diver prepares to take part in a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT DIVING)
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. London will host the Olympic Games this summer from July 27 to August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL)
A woman is blown off her feet by the wind in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, January 18, 2007. Severe gales battered much of Britain on Thursday, causing transport havoc and damaging buildings. REUTERS/Jonathan Bainbridge (BRITAIN)
Racegoers use an escalator on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
Passengers on a London bus ride past the Swiss RE 'Gherkin' building as it crosses Waterloo Bridge in the city of London September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN)
Spectators and officials hold umbrellas at centre court as rain delays the quarter-finals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Mario Ancic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (BRITAIN)
Gloriana, the Royal rowbarge, leads other rowing boats towards batterasea Bridge as they take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined a spectacular armada of 1,000 vessels on Sunday for the most dazzling display of British pageantry seen on London's River Thames for 350 years, watched by cheering crowds celebrating her 60th year on the throne....more
Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive...more
Swimmers prepare to participate in the opening ceremony of the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in London January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty (BRITAIN)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, watched by bridemaids Grace van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. Prince William married his fiancee, Kate Middleton, in Westminster Abbey on Friday (ROYAL WEDDING/ BALCONY) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT...more
Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Members of the English National Ballet pose outside The Orangery restaurant at Kensington Palace in London May 22, 2012, as part of a publicity event for a summer charity fundraiser with Swan Lake as the theme. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SWIMMING)
A man walks alongside the Regents Canal at Camden, in London March 30, 2012. Picture taken March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY CITYSPACE)
Pedestrians walk across Westminster Bridge as snow falls, in central London February 2, 2009. Heavy snow brought much of London's transport to a halt on Monday with airport runways forced to close and all bus and many train services suspended. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN)