动荡土耳其 Turkish protests escalate

自5月底起，土耳其民众举行示威阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，但示威后来演变成大规模抗议活动，遭到警方的严厉镇压，已有数百名警察和抗议者受伤。(摄于6月4日，伊斯坦布尔) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
自5月底起，土耳其民众举行示威阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，但示威后来演变成大规模抗议活动，遭到警方的严厉镇压，已有数百名警察和抗议者受伤。(摄于6月4日，伊斯坦布尔) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
目前反政府示威活动已持续数日，并蔓延至包括首都安卡拉在内的67个城市，1700余人被逮捕，数百人受伤。(摄于6月4日，伊斯坦布尔) REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
目前反政府示威活动已持续数日，并蔓延至包括首都安卡拉在内的67个城市，1700余人被逮捕，数百人受伤。(摄于6月4日，伊斯坦布尔) REUTERS/Murad Sezer
土耳其总理埃尔多安(Tayyip Erdogan)对该国多个城市持续数天的骚乱作出挑衅回应，称反政府抗议者“与恐怖主义同流合污”。(摄于6月2日，安卡拉) REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
土耳其总理埃尔多安(Tayyip Erdogan)对该国多个城市持续数天的骚乱作出挑衅回应，称反政府抗议者“与恐怖主义同流合污”。(摄于6月2日，安卡拉) REUTERS/Umit Bektas
美国呼吁土耳其克制勿要进行斥责。美国国务卿克里在华盛顿表示，对土耳其警方过度使用武力的报道表示关切。(摄于6月3日，安卡拉) REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
美国呼吁土耳其克制勿要进行斥责。美国国务卿克里在华盛顿表示，对土耳其警方过度使用武力的报道表示关切。(摄于6月3日，安卡拉) REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6月4日，安卡拉，民众参加反政府示威活动。REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
6月4日，安卡拉，民众参加反政府示威活动。REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6月4日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者灭火。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
6月4日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者灭火。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月3日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者站在一个路障上。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
6月3日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者站在一个路障上。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
伊斯坦布尔，警察救助一名受伤的示威者。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
伊斯坦布尔，警察救助一名受伤的示威者。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
安卡拉，一名男子用拐杖试图阻止一辆装甲警车前行。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
安卡拉，一名男子用拐杖试图阻止一辆装甲警车前行。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
安卡拉，防暴警察向示威者发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
安卡拉，防暴警察向示威者发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
安卡拉，一名防暴警察发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
安卡拉，一名防暴警察发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6月2日，安卡拉，示威者在冲突中进行躲避。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
6月2日，安卡拉，示威者在冲突中进行躲避。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
安卡拉，一名示威者挥舞国旗。REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
安卡拉，一名示威者挥舞国旗。REUTERS/Umit Bektas
伊斯坦布尔，示威者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
伊斯坦布尔，示威者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
6月1日，安卡拉，防暴警察躲在盾牌后面发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
6月1日，安卡拉，防暴警察躲在盾牌后面发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
安卡拉，一名示威者被水枪击倒。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
安卡拉，一名示威者被水枪击倒。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
5月31日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者燃烧路障。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
5月31日，伊斯坦布尔，示威者燃烧路障。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
伊斯坦布尔，防暴警察发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
伊斯坦布尔，防暴警察发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
伊斯坦布尔，防暴警察向一名示威者发射催泪瓦斯。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
伊斯坦布尔，防暴警察向一名示威者发射催泪瓦斯。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
5月28日，伊斯坦布尔，一名女子遭受催泪瓦斯袭击。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2013年 6月 5日 星期三
5月28日，伊斯坦布尔，一名女子遭受催泪瓦斯袭击。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
