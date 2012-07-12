印象最深刻的画面 TV moments
1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, accomore
2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossmore
3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third. Defendant OJ Simpson reacts October 3 after the court clerk announces tmore
4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA The Space Shuttle Challenger and her seven-member crew more
5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice Pmore
6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. A Ford Bronco carrying OJ Simpson (hidden in rear seat) is reportedly more
7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquakmore
8: The Columbine school shooting. Denver area high school students hug while viewing the memorial site in Clemmore
9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner An exhausted oil-covered brown pelimore
10: The funeral of Princess Diana. escort the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales draped in the Royal Standard,more
11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Mourner Maria Guerrido holds up a poster of Whitney Homore
12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout Saddam Hussein is filmed after his capture inmore
13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barackmore
14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain's Prince William more
15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. FILE PHOTO 22NOV63- President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy, anmore
16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File FILE PHOTO 19APR95 - The exterior of the Alfred P. Murrah federal more
17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File Election workers examine one of more than 460,000 punchmore
18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano Looters run away with goods taken from amore
19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony wipes away tears at the start of the thirdmore
