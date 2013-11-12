Twitter最热门明星 Most Twitter Followers
根据TwitterCounter.com网站近期提供的Twitter好友计数器统计显示，美国著名流行女歌手、演员兼词曲创作人凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以4,668万追随者成为Twitter上关注者最多的明星。 Rmore
加拿大乐坛流行音乐小王子贾斯汀•比伯(Justin Bieber)凭借4,559万名的追随者位列第二。REUTERS/Tami Chappell
“雷人教母”Lady Gaga以4,042万的追随者位列第三。REUTERS/Issei Kato
第4名：美国总统奥巴马(Obama)，坐拥3,940万追随者。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第5名：美国乡村音乐小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)，拥有3,635万追随者。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第6名：“小甜甜”布兰妮(Britney Spears)，拥有3,384万追随者。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
第7名：流行天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)，坐拥3,255万追随者。REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
第8名：美国著名影、视、歌多栖男星贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)，拥有2,810万追随者。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：流行天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)，拥有2,524万追随者。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
第10名：美国著名脱口秀喜剧演员艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)，坐拥2,340万追随者。她在最新公布的福布斯全球最具影响力女性100强名单中位列第十。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第11名：拉丁天后夏奇拉(Shakira)，拥有2,269万追随者，因在2010年演唱南非世界杯官方指定主题曲《Waka Waka》再度红遍全球。REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
第12名：足坛巨星C罗(Cristiano Ronaldo)，拥有2,241万追随者，他以9,600万欧元身价成为足球史上转会身价第一高的球员。REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
第13名：脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)，拥有2,197万追随者。在2013福布斯全球名人榜收入中，奥普拉以7,700万美元年收入居首。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
第14名：美国著名唱作人粉红佳人(Pink)，拥有2,078万追随者。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第15名：美国新生代女星、流行乐歌手黛米·洛瓦特(Demi Lovato)，拥有1,973万追随者。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第16名：美国名媛金·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)，拥有1,872万追随者。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
第17名：英国流行女歌手阿黛尔·阿德金斯(Adele)，拥有1,846万追随者。阿黛尔在2012年第54届格莱美上夺得四大通类奖项，成为获此殊荣最年轻的艺人。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第18名：美国R&B新生代女歌手艾丽西亚·凯斯(Alicia Keys)，拥有1,758万追随者。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第19名：英国超人气组合One Direction成员之一哈里·斯泰尔斯(Harry Styles)，拥有1,746万追随者。哈里·斯泰尔斯在英国一档著名选秀节目The X Factor中脱颖而出，后签约唱片公司Sycomore
第20名：现效力于AC米兰的巴西球星卡卡(Kaka)，在Twitter上拥有1,725万追随者，他曾在2007年获得FIFA世界足球先生称号。 REUTERS/Juan Medina
