Twitter造就“打工皇帝”
Twitter负责软件工程的高级副总裁Christopher Fry去年收入达1,030万美元。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
仅次于Twitter CEO Dick Costolo的1,150万美元年收入。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Twitter首席技术官Adam Messinger、首席财务官Mike Gupta和首席运营官Ali Rowghani的收入均低于Christopher Fry。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
在硅谷，大量风险投资支持创业企业，顶级技术人才的短缺推高薪水。 REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
一位猎头称，在他的客户企业获得软件工程副总裁职位的工程师中，过去两年现金收入超过25万美元的比例超过3/4，很多人还获得公司1-2%的股权。 REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Twitter于10月15日向美国证监会提交文件，申请在纽约证券交易所IPO，交易代码为“TWTR”。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Twitter总部位于美国加州旧金山历史悠久的市场广场大楼。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
员工在办公区工作。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
员工在屋顶花园一边工作一边欣赏美景。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
喝茶聊天。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
需要在室外休息一下的员工，可在公司的屋顶花园玩草坪游戏“丢沙包”。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
休闲工作。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
