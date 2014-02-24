乌克兰政局突变 总统被罢黜 Tymoshenko Freed
在反对者公开抗议了三个月后，乌克兰议会最终投票罢免了总统亚努科维奇(Viktor Yanukovich)，并提前举行大选。(2月23日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，防暴警察隔开参加集会的民众。) REUTERS/Vasily Fedmore
与此同时，遭罢免总统亚努科维奇的主要对手季莫申科从狱中释放，这标志着乌克兰出现重大转变。(摄影2月22日，基辅)REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
季莫申科离开监狱医院、来到基辅独立广场，发表慷慨激昂的演说，呼吁示威者继续坚守。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
季莫申科盛赞示威者为“英雄”。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一电视台播出对亚努科维奇在东北部城市Kharkiv接受的访问显示，他声称不会辞职，也不会离开乌克兰，并称议会决定是“非法的”。(2月23日，敖德萨，民众聚集悼念在冲突中丧生的示威者。) REUTERS/Yevgeny Vmore
亲俄的亚努科维奇被免去总统职务，将使乌克兰疏远俄罗斯，更亲近欧洲。(2月23日，基辅，民众聚集在季莫申科的画像附近。)REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月22日，基辅，季莫申科释放后拥抱女儿Yevgenia。 REUTERS/Maks Levin
季莫申科抵达冲突发生地。 REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
一名女子拿着季莫申科的照片。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
民众手拿蜡烛倾听季莫申科的演讲。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
支持者拿着季莫申科的画像。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月23日，季莫申科会见美国驻乌克兰大使杰佛瑞派特(Geoffrey Pyatt)(左)与欧盟驻乌克兰大使汤姆宾斯基(Jan Tombinski)。 REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Pool
