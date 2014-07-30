加州大学洛杉矶分校开启看海模式 UCLA floods
2014年7月29日，美国加州大学洛杉矶分校(UCLA)附近的一条总水管破裂，水柱直喷高空，校园内和附近地区多处被淹没，车辆和行人被困在水中。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
巨大的“喷泉”从日落大道上喷涌而出，淹没了附近的街道，涌入校园中。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
UCLA校园瞬间开启海洋遨游模式，场面颇为壮观。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
学生走过及踝的积水前去上课。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
有大量流水倾泻进地下停车场和学校体育馆。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
UCLA的同学们也各自开启洗澡、戏水和冲浪模式。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
校内观海。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
紧急“泄洪”。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
工作人员奋力排水。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
UCLA“瀑布”景观。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
水淹地下室。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
水漫校园。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
街区内车辆被淹。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
集体观“潮”。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
涉水前行。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
