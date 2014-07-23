版本:
维族人在上海 Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighur men sit in the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS IMMIGRATION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 01 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur men sit in the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS IMMIGRATION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 01 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 02 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 02 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
Uighur women walk through downtown Shanghai, May 2, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 04 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur women walk through downtown Shanghai, May 2, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 04 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur man entertains a Han boy with a hoola hoop on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 05 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur man entertains a Han boy with a hoola hoop on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 05 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
People gather at a market after the Friday prayer at a local mosque in Shanghai May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 06 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

People gather at a market after the Friday prayer at a local mosque in Shanghai May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 06 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur man takes a nap after lunch at his restaurant in Shanghai, March 20, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 08 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur man takes a nap after lunch at his restaurant in Shanghai, March 20, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 08 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
Uighur people pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 4, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS RELIGION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 10 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur people pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 4, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS RELIGION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 10 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Han Chinese man looks at Uighur people as they pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS RELIGION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 11 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Han Chinese man looks at Uighur people as they pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS RELIGION) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 11 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
Uighur children exercise at a mosque in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 13 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur children exercise at a mosque in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 13 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Han woman walks past Uighur women in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 14 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Han woman walks past Uighur women in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 14 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 15 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 15 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 17 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 17 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur family eats a meal together at their home in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 18 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur family eats a meal together at their home in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 18 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur man looks at a photograph on a mobile phone as his family eat a meal together at their home in Shanghai, May 13, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 19 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur man looks at a photograph on a mobile phone as his family eat a meal together at their home in Shanghai, May 13, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 19 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur family spends their evening at home in Shanghai, March 31, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 22 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur family spends their evening at home in Shanghai, March 31, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 22 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur mother and her children are seen in a car rear-view mirror as they travel to the train station for the journey back to Xingjiang, in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 25 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur mother and her children are seen in a car rear-view mirror as they travel to the train station for the journey back to Xingjiang, in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 25 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
A Uighur man smokes a cigarette on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 28 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Uighur man smokes a cigarette on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 28 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES
