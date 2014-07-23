维族人在上海 Uighurs of Shanghai

A Uighur mother and her children are seen in a car rear-view mirror as they travel to the train station for the journey back to Xingjiang, in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim Beijing denies. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. Picture taken May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 25 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'UIGHURS OF SHANGHAI' SEARCH 'ALY UIGHUR' FOR ALL IMAGES

