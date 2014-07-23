维族人在上海 Uighurs of Shanghai
Uighur men sit in the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254more
A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, themore
Uighur women walk through downtown Shanghai, May 2, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents livingmore
A Uighur man entertains a Han boy with a hoola hoop on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, theremore
People gather at a market after the Friday prayer at a local mosque in Shanghai May 14, 2014. As of 2010, thermore
A Uighur man takes a nap after lunch at his restaurant in Shanghai, March 20, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,2more
Uighur people pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 4, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents livinmore
A Han Chinese man looks at Uighur people as they pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, themore
Uighur children exercise at a mosque in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residentmore
A Han woman walks past Uighur women in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residentsmore
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. As of 2010, there wemore
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there more
A Uighur family eats a meal together at their home in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Umore
A Uighur man looks at a photograph on a mobile phone as his family eat a meal together at their home in Shanghmore
A Uighur family spends their evening at home in Shanghai, March 31, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur more
A Uighur mother and her children are seen in a car rear-view mirror as they travel to the train station for thmore
A Uighur man smokes a cigarette on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur rmore
下一个
24小时时事新闻(7月24日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
乔治王子满周岁 Prince George
英国威廉王子和凯特王妃的第一个孩子——乔治小王子迎来一周岁生日。
24小时时事新闻(7月23日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“钢铁侠”蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”Top-earning actors
福布斯公布好莱坞男星收入榜，小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr.)以7,500万美金的年收入称霸榜单，蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.