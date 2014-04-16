乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis
2014年4月15日，全副武装的亲俄罗斯分离主义者在乌克兰东部攻占了更多建筑物，扩大了控制范围。(乌克兰基辅，隶属于独立广场自卫组织成员走过独立广场。) REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
乌克兰当局表示，该国武装力量针对东部俄语地区的分离主义分子发动“特别行动”。(一名乌克兰士兵瞄准亲俄抗议者。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
目击者称，至少有15辆悬挂乌克兰旗帜的装甲运兵车，停靠在斯拉夫扬斯克以北约50公里的路边。 REUTERS/Dmitry Madorsky
身负迷彩装备、并携带自动武器和榴弹发射器的乌克兰军队驻扎在斯拉夫扬斯克以北附近。 REUTERS/Dmitry Madorsky
在斯拉夫扬斯克，分离主义者已经夺取了当地的警察和国家安全机构总部。(亲俄示威者在乌克兰克拉马托尔斯克空军基地前设置路障。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
亲俄抗议者打出“别对居民开枪”的横幅。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
乌克兰军队与反乌克兰新政府的数百名骚乱分子中的部分人士进行了混战，随后在黄昏时分回撤。(一名乌克兰士兵瞄准抗议人群。)REUTERS/Marko Djurica
乌克兰国家安全部门表示，“反恐”行动亦会涉及到斯拉夫扬斯克附近的分离主义份子，但没有相关行动的即刻证据。(一名亲俄抗议者设置路障。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
基辅的行动标志着冷战以来东西方最严重危机的升级。(一处亲俄抗议者设置的路障前插着俄罗斯国旗。)REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman wearing a national flower crown looks back as she attends a pro-Ukrainian rally in Luhansk, eastern Ukmore
这种僵局引发西方国家和基辅担忧，俄罗斯可能进行军事干预来“保护”乌克兰东部的俄语居民。(乌克兰军机在克拉马托尔斯克空军基地起飞。)REUTERS/Marko Djurica
白宫表示，正在“慎重考虑”增加制裁。(亲俄抗议者站在设置的路障前。)REUTERS/Marko Djurica
美国、欧盟和乌克兰官员将在17日召开的日内瓦会议上努力说服俄罗斯平息当前局势。(一名亲俄抗议者加固路障。)REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
危机还让人担心俄罗斯可能切断对乌克兰的天然气供应，进而中断对欧盟国家的天然气输送。(一名乌克兰士兵将枪口对准亲俄抗议者。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
一名乌克兰士兵在与亲俄抗议者的对抗中手持盾牌。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
