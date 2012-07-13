上海惊现感官餐厅 Ultraviolet Restaurant in Shanghai
上海有一家多重感官餐厅“紫外线”(Ultraviolet)，由法国厨师Paul Pairet开设，集美食与各种感官科技于一体。(2012年6月23日，上海，顾客在“紫外线”餐厅就餐。) REUTERS/Carlos Bamore
“紫外线”是一间极具神秘气质的创意餐厅，拥有未知的地址、360度主题影像墙面和餐桌以及创意无限的菜肴，让顾客感觉像一次梦幻旅程。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
该餐厅投资超过250万美金，只在每个营业日提供一顿晚餐，并且只有一桌10人桌，人均达2000元。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
所有顾客均须提前通过官网预约，并在用餐当晚在外滩18号集合，大家可以一边享用餐前小点、一边与将要与自己同桌用餐的陌生人相互熟识。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
顾客就餐前并不知道餐厅的具体位置，会有专程的大巴会带领他们到达目的地“紫外线”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在餐厅内，一张餐桌被一面360度的影像屏幕围墙环绕，餐桌也具有影像功能。餐前，每位宾客的名字都会显示在桌面上，而在用餐过程中，墙面和桌面同时会根据不同的主题美食而变换影像，视觉效果美轮美奂。 REUTERS/Carlosmore
餐厅经营的是创意菜，包含了20道佳肴的套餐被划分为不同的主题，每一道菜的名称和相关信息都会显示在屏幕墙上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名厨师在厨房内制作美食。据称厨房也花费数百万元，不仅配有尖端的烹饪设备，还附带一间实验室，专供厨师们研发菜品。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
顾客落座。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
用餐氛围极具梦幻效果。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
超现代用餐环境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
雨滴背景营造朦胧氛围。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
用餐桌面投射出英国国旗画面。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
波普背景。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
巨型背景墙映射创意画面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名厨师制作美食。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
