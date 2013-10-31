水下摄影 Underwater Photo Shoot
10月22日，以色列埃拉特的红海海中，以色列摄影师Johannes Felten正在为模特拍照。一年一度的红海水下摄影比赛在度假胜地埃拉特举行，来自世界各地的超过80位摄影师汇集此地，位于水底的沉船残骸成为摄影师镜头前的more
10月23日，模特在水下用氧气瓶吸氧。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
摄影助理护送模特到达水下拍摄的地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten拿着鞋子游向水下的拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
模特在为潜水做准备。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
模特慢慢走入红海水中。REUTERS/Nir Elias
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten准备进入红海水中进行拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias
在入水拍摄前设计师帮模特穿上袍子。REUTERS/Nir Elias
摄影师Johannes Felten在给水下的模特拍照。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
摄影师Johannes Felten进入红海水中拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias
本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦10月25日至11月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
金水桥事件定性为恐怖袭击 Tiananmen
(Reuters) - 中国北京警方初步认定，“10.28”车撞天安门金水桥事件，是一起经过严密策划，有组织、有预谋的暴力恐怖袭击案件。5名在逃涉案人员已全部抓获。
地铁变T台 Subway fashion
(Reuters) - 在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。
品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu
(Reuters) - “Le Festin Nu”餐厅位于法国巴黎18时尚街区，是法国第一家供应新奇、美味昆虫菜肴的餐厅。
