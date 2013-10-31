版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 14:50 BJT

水下摄影 Underwater Photo Shoot

10月22日，以色列埃拉特的红海海中，以色列摄影师Johannes Felten正在为模特拍照。一年一度的红海水下摄影比赛在度假胜地埃拉特举行，来自世界各地的超过80位摄影师汇集此地，位于水底的沉船残骸成为摄影师镜头前的热门拍摄对象。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

10月22日，以色列埃拉特的红海海中，以色列摄影师Johannes Felten正在为模特拍照。一年一度的红海水下摄影比赛在度假胜地埃拉特举行，来自世界各地的超过80位摄影师汇集此地，位于水底的沉船残骸成为摄影师镜头前的more

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
10月22日，以色列埃拉特的红海海中，以色列摄影师Johannes Felten正在为模特拍照。一年一度的红海水下摄影比赛在度假胜地埃拉特举行，来自世界各地的超过80位摄影师汇集此地，位于水底的沉船残骸成为摄影师镜头前的热门拍摄对象。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
1 / 10
10月23日，模特在水下用氧气瓶吸氧。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

10月23日，模特在水下用氧气瓶吸氧。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
10月23日，模特在水下用氧气瓶吸氧。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
2 / 10
摄影助理护送模特到达水下拍摄的地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

摄影助理护送模特到达水下拍摄的地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
摄影助理护送模特到达水下拍摄的地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
3 / 10
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten拿着鞋子游向水下的拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

以色列摄影师Johannes Felten拿着鞋子游向水下的拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten拿着鞋子游向水下的拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
4 / 10
模特在为潜水做准备。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

模特在为潜水做准备。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
模特在为潜水做准备。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
5 / 10
模特慢慢走入红海水中。REUTERS/Nir Elias

模特慢慢走入红海水中。REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
模特慢慢走入红海水中。REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 10
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten准备进入红海水中进行拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias

以色列摄影师Johannes Felten准备进入红海水中进行拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
以色列摄影师Johannes Felten准备进入红海水中进行拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 10
在入水拍摄前设计师帮模特穿上袍子。REUTERS/Nir Elias

在入水拍摄前设计师帮模特穿上袍子。REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
在入水拍摄前设计师帮模特穿上袍子。REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 10
摄影师Johannes Felten在给水下的模特拍照。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

摄影师Johannes Felten在给水下的模特拍照。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
摄影师Johannes Felten在给水下的模特拍照。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
Close
9 / 10
摄影师Johannes Felten进入红海水中拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias

摄影师Johannes Felten进入红海水中拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
摄影师Johannes Felten进入红海水中拍摄。REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月25日-11月1日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦10月25日至11月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 10月 31日
金水桥事件定性为恐怖袭击 Tiananmen

金水桥事件定性为恐怖袭击 Tiananmen

(Reuters) - 中国北京警方初步认定，“10.28”车撞天安门金水桥事件，是一起经过严密策划，有组织、有预谋的暴力恐怖袭击案件。5名在逃涉案人员已全部抓获。

2013年 10月 31日
地铁变T台 Subway fashion

地铁变T台 Subway fashion

(Reuters) - 在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。

2013年 10月 31日
品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

(Reuters) - “Le Festin Nu”餐厅位于法国巴黎18时尚街区，是法国第一家供应新奇、美味昆虫菜肴的餐厅。

2013年 10月 30日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐