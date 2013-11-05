揭秘水下摄影 Underwater Photo Shoot
10月22日，一年一度的红海水下摄影比赛在以色列度假胜地埃拉特举行，以色列摄影师Johannes Felten装备齐全，准备入水拍摄。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
本次水下摄影大赛为期三天，共吸引来自世界各地的80位参赛者。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
比赛內容为在规定时间内，就地取材拍摄照片或视频，拍攝对象可以是海洋生物、沉船，也可以是水下模特。(模特准备入水。)REUTERS/Nir Elias
摄影助理引导模特入水。REUTERS/Nir Elias
缓慢下潜。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
身背氧气瓶的摄影助理与模特到达水下拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
摄影师Johannes Felten身背全套设备、带着模特的鞋子游向拍摄地点。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
摄影助理卸去模特装备，摄影师准备拍照。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
模特在拍摄间隙吸氧。REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
奇幻的海底世界让影像作品更具魅力。 REUTERS/Gabriel Rif
