世界最不友好城市榜 Unfriendliest Cities
美国康泰纳仕集团旗下名为《Cond Nast Traveler》的旅游杂志公布2012年度“世界最不友好城市”榜单，美国新泽西州的纽瓦克因为“居民素质不高”等因素排名第一，得分13.4(百分制)。 REUTERS/Garmore
巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡排名第二，得分17.9。榜单的原始数据来自该杂志每年一度的“读者大奖”网络问卷调查，2012年年度“读者大奖”共有46,476名读者接受了调查。REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
美国加州的奥克兰位列第三位，得分23.1。《Cond Nast Traveler》网站表示调查问卷让读者基于一些指标，对各个城市进行评分，指标之一是“友好度”，调查分数最低的20个城市，成为榜单中的“20大最不友好城市”more
第4名：安哥拉首都罗安达，得分为25。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
第5名：科威特首都科威特城，得分25.4。REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
第6名：非洲西部多哥共和国首都洛美，得分29.4。REUTERS/Noel Kokou Tadegnon
第7名：康涅狄格州纽黑文，得分29.6。 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
第8名：密歇根州底特律，得分29.9。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第9名：新泽西州亚特兰大市，得分31.1。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第10名：摩洛哥丹吉尔，得分31.1。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
第11名：中国广州，得分31.4。调查读者认为，广州作为中国华南地区中心城市，旅游友好度体验感比不上北京、香港和上海3座城市，大约这里更适合商务旅行者，他们认为广州繁忙、极度拥挤。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第12名：美国洛杉矶，得分32.3。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第13名：美国纽约州奥尔巴尼，得分32.8。 REUTERS/Hans Pennink
第14名：中国深圳，得分33.1。虽然有调查读者喜欢它的购物环境、休闲场所(如spa水疗、桑拿等)和与香港接壤，但其他的读者则抱怨深圳过于拥挤和脏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第15名：沙特阿拉伯首都利雅得，得分34.2。 REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
下一个
古怪的世界纪录 Weird world records 2013
(Reuters) -盘点千奇百怪的世界纪录。
重生娃娃真假难辨 Reborn Baby Dolls
(Reuters) -比利时艺术家比翠丝(Beatrice Van Landeghem)可制作一种“重生娃娃”，可按照小孩的照片客制化，把娃娃做得几乎跟真人没两样，主要用途是给因丧子或是怀念襁褓时期的孩子的父母亲当做纪念。
本周中国区精选(8月2日-9日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月2日至9日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(8月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.