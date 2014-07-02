不为人知的一战照片 Unseen photos from WW1
一张未注明日期的照片上，法国炮兵指挥官在前线战壕内指挥作战。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
一张未注明日期的照片上，德军士兵(背后)向法军投降。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
1916年10月，法国索姆河附近，倚靠在大树上的十字架。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国叙伊佩，战壕内的法军士兵。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
1915年9月22日，法国叙伊佩，法军骑兵队的骑车者。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国北部某地，一只狗拉着一挺比利时机枪。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国叙伊佩，士兵吊起待烹的家畜。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国阿拉斯附近，法军士兵吃午饭。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国某地，一名法军士兵在冲凉后走出简易浴房。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
1915年，法国叙伊佩，一位牧师带领士兵祷告。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
1915年9月，法国沙隆，法军士兵押解德军战俘。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
1915年，法国加莱，运送伤员的列车。 REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国某地，法军士兵移动95毫米火炮。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国东部，在凡尔登战役中被俘的德军士兵脱掉上衣等待法军士兵搜身。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
法国东部，法军士兵居住的窝棚。(未注明日期) REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
