盘点奇葩自动贩卖机 Unusual Vending Machines
2014年3月26日，一台粉色的“杯子蛋糕ATM机”在美国纽约曼哈顿亮相，受到市民追捧。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
“杯子蛋糕ATM机”24小时服务，提供巧克力、香草、柠檬、椰子、红丝绒等五种口味的杯子蛋糕供顾客选择。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
一台“杯子蛋糕ATM机”最多可提供760个杯子蛋糕，每个杯子蛋糕售价为4.25美元，且一人限购4个。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
2014年2月11日，加拿大温哥华，吸毒者资源中心的吸毒工具自动贩卖机每套工具售价25美分，以方便瘾君子购买洁净的一次性吸毒工具，降低感染艾滋、丙肝等病毒的几率。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
2013年4月26日，台北一家医院的口罩自动贩售机。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2010年5月13日，阿联酋阿布扎比一家八星级酒店引入黄金自动贩卖机。外型金光闪闪的贩卖机出售重量10克的金条或特别铸造金币，售价按当时黄金价格随时调整。 REUTERS/Mosab Omar
2011年12月16日，英国伦敦塞尔福里奇百货公司推出有机鲜奶自动贩卖机。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2014年3月7日，英国伦敦一家咖啡店推出虚拟货币比特币兑换机，以服务附近的科技新贵。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
2011年6月28日，美国好莱坞一家商场推出苹果iPod自动贩卖机，除iPod外，B&O耳机、BOSE耳机、FM发射器和保护套应有尽有。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2010年10月10日，在南京新街口地铁站，中国首台专门销售螃蟹的活体动物自动售卖机亮相。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
2011年5月8日，美国加州伯班克，顾客在DVD自动贩售机上租用碟片。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2006年9月16日，日本东京，一名顾客在“自动”贩卖机上购买糖果。 REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
