城市花园 Urban Gardens
2013年4月5日，法国巴黎，米其林名厨阿兰·帕萨尔(Alain Passard)在现代艺术博物馆(Palais de Tokyo)屋顶上临时布置了一个150平米的菜园。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
通过种植的蔬菜可看到附近的埃菲尔铁塔。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
2002年8月5日，日本东京，一名女子在公寓楼顶的花园内阅读书籍。REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2011年12月7日，南非德班的一个屋顶花园。 REUTERS/Rogan Ward
2006年9月3日，日本东京，一个孩子在六本木新城建筑的屋顶花园收割水稻。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2007年5月2日，香港，一栋高层住宅楼顶的花园。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年9月18日，美国旧金山，加州科学馆的“活屋顶”，2.5英亩的屋顶上种满了植物花草。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
2009年8月13日，法罗群岛托尔斯港，一名工人在一个政府办公大楼屋顶上修剪草坪。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
2011年2月24日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯市的一家有机农场“Bolivar 1”，里面种植有20种不同品种的蔬菜。 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
2008年7月31日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一个小孩在城市菜园内玩耍。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
2010年3月10日，法国巴黎，法国植物艺术家帕特里克·布兰科用植物覆盖墙壁，打造了一个“垂直花园”。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2006年4月13日，法国巴黎，艺术家帕特里克·布兰科为布利码头博物馆打造了一个“垂直花园”，博物馆墙壁上种植了150个不同品种的15,000株植物。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2007年3月1日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，艺术家贝斯塔比·罗梅罗(Betsabee Romero)利用漂浮的汽车盖制作的艺术装置。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
2005年2月10日，日本东京，一个办公室的室内花园。REUTERS/Files
2008年2月29日，英国伦敦南部伯丁顿，贝丁顿零能耗社区是一个零碳生态社区。 REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
2003年9月17日，新疆喀什，工人们在人民广场搭建柱子用来盛放花盆。REUTERS/Andrew Wong
2008年9月28日，英国伦敦，人们经过“花园驳船”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2008年8月22日，英国伦敦，一名“园艺游击队”成员从汽车搬运盆花准备在年久失修的地带进行种植。 REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
