城市花园 Urban Gardens
2013年4月5日，法国巴黎，米其林名厨阿兰·帕萨尔(Alain Passard)在现代艺术博物馆(Palais de Tokyo)屋顶上临时布置了一个150平米的菜园。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
通过种植的蔬菜可看到附近的埃菲尔铁塔。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
2002年8月5日，日本东京，一名女子在公寓楼顶的花园内阅读书籍。REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2011年12月7日，南非德班的一个屋顶花园。 REUTERS/Rogan Ward
2006年9月3日，日本东京，一个孩子在六本木新城建筑的屋顶花园收割水稻。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2007年5月2日，香港，一栋高层住宅楼顶的花园。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年9月18日，美国旧金山，加州科学馆的“活屋顶”，2.5英亩的屋顶上种满了植物花草。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
2009年8月13日，法罗群岛托尔斯港，一名工人在一个政府办公大楼屋顶上修剪草坪。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
2011年2月24日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯市的一家有机农场“Bolivar 1”，里面种植有20种不同品种的蔬菜。 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
2008年7月31日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一个小孩在城市菜园内玩耍。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
2010年3月10日，法国巴黎，法国植物艺术家帕特里克·布兰科用植物覆盖墙壁，打造了一个“垂直花园”。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2006年4月13日，法国巴黎，艺术家帕特里克·布兰科为布利码头博物馆打造了一个“垂直花园”，博物馆墙壁上种植了150个不同品种的15,000株植物。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2007年3月1日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，艺术家贝斯塔比·罗梅罗(Betsabee Romero)利用漂浮的汽车盖制作的艺术装置。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
2005年2月10日，日本东京，一个办公室的室内花园。REUTERS/Files
2008年2月29日，英国伦敦南部伯丁顿，贝丁顿零能耗社区是一个零碳生态社区。 REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
2003年9月17日，新疆喀什，工人们在人民广场搭建柱子用来盛放花盆。REUTERS/Andrew Wong
2008年9月28日，英国伦敦，人们经过“花园驳船”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2008年8月22日，英国伦敦，一名“园艺游击队”成员从汽车搬运盆花准备在年久失修的地带进行种植。 REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
下一个
野兽进城记 Urban Wild
(Reuters) -随着世界范围内城市的扩张，野生动物的原始栖息地正在消失，它们需要与人类共享城市空间。
本周中国区精选(4月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦4月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
《时代》年度百大影响力人物 Most influential people
(Reuters) -《时代》杂志公布2013年度全球百大最有影响力人物名单，中国国家主席习近平夫妇同时入选。
美国德州化肥厂爆炸 Explosion in Texas
(Reuters) - 美国德克萨斯州韦科市附近一家化肥厂于当地时间周三晚发生大爆炸，当局称可能有数百人受伤，并造成包括一所学校和一家护理中心在内的多所建筑遭到破坏。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".