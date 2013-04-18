野生动物进城 Urban Wild
2011年1月20日，塔吉克斯坦首都杜尚别动物园内，动物园员工Zukhro领着一头狮子散步。Zukhro手里拿着肉块用以吸引狮子的注意力。 REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
2013年4月10日，德国柏林，一只狐狸出现在国会大厦前面的草坪上。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2013年1月25日，美国纽约，一只海豚因为贪玩被困在了市区一条大运河里，并最终死亡。部分原因是运河污染太过严重，救援人员无法下水施救。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2011年6月1日，斯洛文尼亚中部小镇Podvrh，一只3个半月大的小棕熊误入一户居民，并被这家人收养。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
2013年2月3日，菲律宾大马尼拉，一家动物园园长Emmanuel Tangco为庆祝蛇年，决定和蛇做更亲密接触，并与蛇共眠。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2010年1月13日，黑山共和国普拉夫尼察地区，一头从动物园中逃出的河马在一个餐厅的泳池旁享用干草。 REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
2010年5月4日，波兰卢布林，警察试图逮住一只闯入郊区的雌驼鹿。 REUTERS/Rafal Michalkowski/Agencja Gazeta
2013年4月10日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猎豹袭击人群致15人受伤，包括3名警察和2名护林员，猎豹随后在警民合作之下被杀死。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2005年3月20日，澳大利亚墨尔本，一名男子在Anglesea高尔夫球场打球，旁边是经常出现的袋鼠。 REUTERS/Str
2011年1月26日，秘鲁圣洛伦索岛，一只迷路的汉波德企鹅行走在一个壁画附近。 REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
2011年8月2日，美国纽约中央公园动物园里的一只孔雀逃跑后出现在公寓阳台上。但这只孔雀在逃家一天之后自动归巢。REUTERS/Mike Segar
2010年1月10日，印度古瓦哈提，跑出笼子的老虎行走在Assam动物园内。 REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
2013年3月13日，美国纽约，一只海豚在东河里游泳。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2012年8月7日，巴西巴西利亚，一头18岁的母狮在兽医诊所进行CT扫描。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2011年7月26日，匈牙利布达佩斯，一头大象在拍摄广告时试图逃离现场。 REUTERS/Viktor Veres/Blikk
2005年7月5日，尼日尔首都尼亚美，一头长颈鹿在马路上漫步。在西非，长颈鹿是一种较为罕见的动物，据称西非地区只能在尼日尔境内找到长颈鹿的踪迹。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2005年12月15日，乌克兰哈尔科夫，一名兽医饲养的两头小狮子在屋内玩耍。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2011年9月15日，巴基斯坦信德省Tando Allahyar，一只小熊趴在躲避洪水的灾民附近。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2013年4月4日，印度古瓦哈蒂市，一只幼豹在觅食时不慎掉入井里，身陷困境。事发后，当地人员将其拉出井外。 REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
2013年3月15日，浙江嘉兴，一头逃跑的猪。REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
英国为撒切尔夫人举行葬礼 Funeral for Thatcher
(Reuters) -英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼17日在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。
“冒牌”名人 Famous Impersonators
(Reuters) - 盘点“山寨”名人，让你真假难辨。
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.