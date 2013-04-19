野兽进城记 Urban Wild
2011年1月20日，塔吉克斯坦首都杜尚别动物园内，一名动物园员工手持肉引领一头狮子散步。 REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
2013年4月10日，德国柏林，一只狐狸在国会大厦前的草坪上休憩。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2013年1月25日，美国纽约，一只海豚因为贪玩被困在了市区一条大运河里，并最终死亡。部分原因是运河污染太过严重，救援人员无法下水施救。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2011年6月1日，斯洛文尼亚中部小镇Podvrh，一只3个半月大的小棕熊误入一户居民家中，并被这家人收养。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
2013年2月3日，菲律宾大马尼拉，一动物园园长Emmanuel Tangco为庆祝蛇年到来，决定“与蛇共眠”。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2010年1月13日，黑山共和国普拉夫尼察地区，一头从动物园中逃出的河马在餐厅泳池旁享用干草。 REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
2010年5月4日，波兰卢布林，警察试图抓捕一头闯入郊区的驼鹿。 REUTERS/Rafal Michalkowski/Agencja Gazeta
2013年4月10日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猎豹袭击人群致15人受伤，包括3名警察和2名护林员，猎豹随后在警民合作下被杀死。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2005年3月20日，澳大利亚墨尔本，袋鼠们在Anglesea高尔夫球场“观战”。 REUTERS/Str
2011年1月26日，秘鲁圣洛伦索岛，一只迷路的汉波德企鹅经过壁画。 REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
2011年8月2日，美国纽约中央公园动物园里的一只孔雀逃跑后出现在公寓阳台上，而这只孔雀在出逃一天后自动归巢。REUTERS/Mike Segar
2010年1月10日，印度古瓦哈提， Assam动物园的一只老虎逃脱牢笼。 REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
2013年3月13日，美国纽约，一只海豚在东河里游泳。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2012年8月7日，巴西巴西利亚，一头18岁的母狮在兽医诊所接受CT扫描。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2011年7月26日，匈牙利布达佩斯，一头大象在拍摄广告时试图逃离现场。 REUTERS/Viktor Veres/Blikk
2005年7月5日，尼日尔首都尼亚美，一头长颈鹿在马路上漫步。在西非，长颈鹿是一种较为罕见的动物，据称西非地区只能在尼日尔境内找到长颈鹿的踪迹。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2005年12月15日，乌克兰哈尔科夫，一名兽医饲养的两头小狮子在屋内玩耍。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2011年9月15日，巴基斯坦信德省Tando Allahyar，一只小熊在躲避洪水的灾民附近休息。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2013年4月4日，印度古瓦哈蒂市，一只幼豹在觅食时不慎掉入井里，身陷困境。事发后，当地人员将其拉出井外。 REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
